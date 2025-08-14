Phio Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Recent Corporate Updates

June 30, 2025 2024 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 1,074 $ 866 General and administrative 1,235 1,048 Total operating expenses 2,309 1,914 Operating loss (2,309 ) (1,914 ) Total other income (expense), net 143 68 Net loss $ (2,166 ) $ (1,846 ) Basic and diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (3.62 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 4,794,857 510,188

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,775 $ 5,382 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 519 354 Total current assets 11,294 5,736 Property and equipment, net 7 2 Total assets $ 11,301 $ 5,738 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 235 $ 253 Accrued expenses 971 762 Total current liabilities 1,206 1,015 Total liabilities 1,206 1,015 Commitments and contingencies (Note 2) Stockholders' equity:

Series D Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 4,798,154 and 1,733,717 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 160,386 151,079 Accumulated deficit (150,291 ) (146,356 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,095 4,723 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,301 $ 5,738

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and provided a business update.Phio's ongoing Phase 1b dose escalation clinical trial (NCT 06014086) is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of neoadjuvant use of intratumoral PH-762 in Stages 1, 2 and 4 cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), Stage 4 melanoma, and Stage 4 Merkel cell carcinoma. To date, a total of 15 patients with cutaneous carcinomas have been treated across four cohorts in the Phase 1b trial. These cohorts included 13 patients with cSCC, one patient with metastatic melanoma and one patient with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma. There have been no dose-limiting toxicities or clinically relevant treatment-emergent adverse effects in the patients who received intratumoral PH-762 in this trial. Moreover, PH-762 has been well tolerated in all enrolled patients in each escalating dose cohort. No patients exhibited clinical progression of disease during the treatment phase of this trial.The cumulative pathologic responses in the 13 patients with cSCC include five with complete response (100% clearance), one patient with a near complete response (>90% clearance), one with a partial response (>50% clearance) and six patients with a pathologic non-response (< 50% clearance).The Merkel cell carcinoma patient with stage 4 metastatic disease had a pathological partial response (>50% clearance). The melanoma patient was a non-responder (<50% clearance).Phio is now enrolling what is expected to be the 5and final cohort in the Phase 1b trial.In addition, the Company entered into a comprehensive drug substance development services agreement with a U.S. manufacturing company. The company will provide analytical and process development and cGMP manufacture of Phio's lead development compound PH-762.In May 2025, Phio delivered a podium presentation for its INTASYL self-delivering siRNA technology at the Society of Investigative Dermatology (SID). The Company presented its Phase 1b clinical trial results to date. The Company also delivered podium presentations on its INTASYL compounds PH-762 and PH-894 in April 2025 at the 11Annual Immunotherapy of Cancer (ITOC 11) conference in Munich, Germany. In June 2025, Phio presented interim data on its Phase 1b clinical trial at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference.On July 25, 2025, the Company entered into warrant inducement agreements with certain holders of the Company's existing warrants to purchase an aggregate of 928,596 shares of common stock in connection with the exercise of common stock warrants issued between December 2024 and January 2025 with exercise prices between $2.00 and $2.485 per share. In connection with this financing, the Company raised approximately $2.2 million after expenses.At June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $10.8 million as compared with approximately $5.4 million at December 31, 2024.Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $1.1 million compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily driven by higher CRO pass-through costs associated with increased patient enrollment, as well as higher consulting and salary-related costs.Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $1.9 million compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2024. The fluctuation was immaterial and within expected operating ranges.General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $1.2 million compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily driven by an increase in salary-related costs.General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $2.2 million compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily driven by an increase in salary-related costs.Net loss was $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $1.8 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in net loss was due to the changes in research and development and general and administrative expenses as described above.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The on-going Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.