Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Strategic Initiative to Create Awareness of the Comprehensive INTASYL siRNA Portfolio

Marlborough, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to treat cancer. Phio announced today a strategic initiative to heighten awareness of potential applications of the broader INTASYL siRNA portfolio, which includes approximately 30 compounds. Recently, positive interim safety and efficacy results were reported in the on-going Phase 1b dose escalation clinical trial with the INTASYL compound PH-762 for the treatment of skin cancer. Clinical and preclinical data to date suggest promise for other potential applications across the INTASYL portfolio.Mr. Robert Infarinato has been appointed to the role of VP, Strategic Development, effective June 9, 2025. He will be transitioning from his role as Chief Financial Officer to concentrate on directing strategic business development initiatives focusing on potential applications of the broader INTASYL portfolio. Concurrently, Ms. Lisa Carson, was appointed VP, Finance and Administration and will lead Phio's finance team.Mr. Infarinato has over 30 years of finance and accounting leadership experience. He served as head of a consulting firm, advising on operational matters including funding and IPO process. Previous positions include serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Abington Health and as executive Vice President and CFO of an international service company.Ms. Carson joined Phio in May 2025 with more than 20 years of finance and accounting leadership experience. She most recently was VP, Finance and Controller at Prelude Therapeutics, where she supported the company's IPO and expansion. Ms. Carson also held leadership roles at TELA Bio and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals."It is a great pleasure to announce the new positions of these two experienced professionals," said Robert Bitterman, Phio's CEO and President. "This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to gain greater awareness of the potential applications in our INTASYL siRNA portfolio."Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, designed to silence the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The on-going Phase 1b clinical trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Contact:Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Jennifer Phillips:To view the source version of this press release, please visit