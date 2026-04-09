Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at Centri Capital Conference on April 14, 2026

Investors and Advisors, and Life Sciences Analysts are Invited to Attend the New York City Event; Virtual Webcast Link Available Below

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that Robert Bitterman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will present at the Centri Capital Conference on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at Nasdaq Marketsite in New York City. The presentation will also be available via a virtual webcast.During the session, Mr. Bitterman will discuss Phio's recent clinical progress and future growth strategy, with a focus on the potential of INTASYL® as a novel and differentiated approach in the field of immuno-oncology."We are excited to participate in the Centri Capital Conference and discuss why we believe that INTASYL PH-762 represents a paradigm shift in the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC)," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals.Interested participants can register for the in-person or virtual event using the conference registration link provided by Centri CapitalCentri Capital Conference, 151 W 43Street New York NY 10036Tuesday, April 14, 202610:30 a.m. Eastern Time"The companies involved with the Centri Capital Conference embody the innovation and diversity shaping today's capital markets," says Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri. "We are excited to welcome them to Nasdaq for investor 1:1 meetings and meaningful exchanges with leaders from across the industry."Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.The Centri Capital Conference will gather attendees from across the capital markets ecosystem and investment community, including investment bankers, private equity investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The highly anticipated conference will feature company presentations and fireside chats, facilitated investor 1:1 meetings, and panel discussions featuring insights from thought leaders in the capital markets space.Phio Pharmaceuticals joins a distinguished list of exciting and disruptive presenting companies like Grayscale, Orchestra BioMed, CoinShares, ReserveOne, MVB Financial and many others. Also included in the event at Nasdaq are key sponsors in the capital markets space, including Morgan Stanley, DFIN, Chardan, Gusto, CBIZ, ICR and The Money Channel.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit