Phio Pharmaceuticals Aligns Leadership Team to Support Next Stage Development of PH-762 and Advancement of PH-894

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. today announced leadership appointments as the Company prepares for upcoming regulatory discussions and key clinical milestones for PH-762, while continuing work on PH-894.The Company promoted Lisa Carson to Chief Financial Officer and Jennifer Phillips, Pharm.D., to Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs. In addition, Kimberly Man joined Phio as Vice President of Program Development and Strategic Planning, reporting to Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer."Upcoming regulatory discussions and clinical milestones demand a team built for follow-through," said Robert Bitterman. "These appointments strengthen finance and regulatory leadership to support PH-762 as it moves into its next stage, while we continue work on PH-894. Our focus is delivering the next set of milestones with discipline and consistency."In her role as Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Carson will oversee financial operations, capital planning and financial reporting to support Phio's clinical programs. She joined Phio in May 2025 and brings more than 20 years of finance and accounting leadership experience. Prior to Phio, she served as Vice President, Finance and Controller at Prelude Therapeutics, where she supported the company's IPO and subsequent expansion, and previously held finance leadership roles at TELA Bio and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.In her expanded role, Dr. Phillips will lead regulatory strategy and agency engagement as Phio prepares for upcoming regulatory interactions and clinical milestones. She joined Phio in February 2023 and has more than 25 years of regulatory affairs experience, including senior roles spanning major pharmaceutical organizations such as Aventis and Wyeth and regulatory leadership at Cutanea Life Sciences.Ms. Man will lead day-to-day program coordination for PH-762 and support longer-term program work on PH-894. She has over 20 years of experience in program and portfolio leadership, product development, and clinical and regulatory operations, including roles at Sandoz and Cutanea Life Sciences.These appointments support near-term regulatory priorities while strengthening the foundation for the next phase of clinical development.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit