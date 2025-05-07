Phillips Medisize Announces Scientific Presentations and Engagements at Respiratory Drug Delivery Conference, Highlighting Its Expanded Inhalation Drug Delivery Capabilities

Vectura is now Phillips Medisize, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to the advancement of inhalation science and product development

HUDSON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CDMO--Phillips Medisize, a Molex company and a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of pharmaceutical drug delivery, in vitro diagnostic and medtech devices, announced scientific presentations and engagements at the Respiratory Drug Delivery (RDD) conference in Lisbon, Portugal, May 6–9, 2025. The company’s experts will lead a panel discussion, sponsored workshop and several poster presentations that highlight innovations and developments in inhalation product development.

RDD marks a key milestone as Vectura has officially integrated into Phillips Medisize, enabling expansion of its capabilities in the inhaled product development market and adding to its existing suite of drug delivery device design and production capabilities.

“Combining the strengths of Vectura and Phillips Medisize has amplified our ability to innovate and deliver cutting-edge solutions that support the evolving needs of patients and pharmaceutical partners alike,” said Dr. Geraldine Venthoye, chief scientific officer, Phillips Medisize. “We look forward to continuing to shape the landscape of inhaled drug delivery as we leverage our formulation, device and combination product development expertise with new abilities to commercialize products through the Phillips Medisize global supply chain and production network. At RDD, we are excited to connect with our industry colleagues about the future of inhalation science and product development.”

Phillips Medisize is reinforcing its commitment to advancing inhalation science through these podium, poster and workshop opportunities:

Inhalation 5.0: Inhaled Medicine in the Future : Geraldine Venthoye will chair the expert panel session. She will share insights and moderate a discussion with several other inhalation thought leaders about the convergence of healthcare innovation, digitalization including artificial intelligence, therapeutic trends and the opportunities for inhaled medicines to help more patients.

: Geraldine Venthoye will chair the expert panel session. She will share insights and moderate a discussion with several other inhalation thought leaders about the convergence of healthcare innovation, digitalization including artificial intelligence, therapeutic trends and the opportunities for inhaled medicines to help more patients. From Botanicals to Biologics: Matching the Molecule with a Delivery Platform and Formulation Approach : This Phillips Medisize hosted workshop will explore a range of inhalation and nasal devices, along with formulation technologies, guiding product developers in selecting the optimal combination product to best serve both patient needs and specific indications.

: This Phillips Medisize hosted workshop will explore a range of inhalation and nasal devices, along with formulation technologies, guiding product developers in selecting the optimal combination product to best serve both patient needs and specific indications. Phillips Medisize experts will present key research in these poster sessions: The Importance of Shear Thinning for High Viscosity Nasal Suspensions – authored by Summer Hancock, Neil Forbes and Kerry Carr Simplified Mechanism Modeling: Optimizing a DPI for Ease of Use – authored by Philip Smith, Andreas Meliniotis, Murat Ali and John Deamer Advancing Cleaning and Disinfection Standards for Mesh Nebulizers: A Patient-Centric Study Introducing ZeroWater™ – authored by Iain Ross, Charlotte Yates, Stephanie Bannister and Sandy Munro



Content will be available on the RDD website after the event.

