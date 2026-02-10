Philips proposes to re-appoint CEO Roy Jakobs

Roy Jakobs, CEO Royal Philips Roy Jakobs, CEO Royal Philips

February 10, 2026

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that Roy Jakobs is proposed to be re-appointed as its President/Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Management.

The decision to propose the re-appointment of Roy Jakobs reflects the Supervisory Board’s recognition of the progress made since 2022 and its confidence in his leadership as Philips enters the next phase of driving profitable growth. The proposal will be submitted for approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held on May 8, 2026.

“Roy Jakobs has demonstrated clear leadership, strong execution and a relentless focus on strengthening Philips amid an uncertain macro environment,” said Feike Sijbesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Philips.

“Roy has built a strong foundation, enhanced financial resilience and created an impact-driven culture with a highly engaged team focused on delivering better care for more people through meaningful innovation. Since his start, significant progress has been made in addressing the Respironics recall and continuing to improve Philips’ culture of patient safety and quality. Supply chain operations are resilient and adaptive as evidenced by the company’s management of tariffs. The organization is simpler, leaner and more agile with EUR 2.5 billion productivity savings achieved. The senior leadership team is renewed, and the culture focused on performance, growth, execution and innovation. Company growth is restored, margins materially increased and positive cash generation resulted in a robust balance sheet. The Supervisory Board is confident that Roy is the right leader to continue guiding Philips with ongoing focus and accountability to create long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

Later today, Roy Jakobs will present Philips’ plan to drive profitable growth to deliver sustainable value at the company’s Capital Markets Day.

More information about Philips’ 2026 AGM will be published in due course. Additional information on Philips’ Board of Management and Executive Committee can be found here.

