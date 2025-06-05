Philips announces exchange ratio for 2024 dividend

June 5, 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), today announced that the exchange ratio for the dividend for the year 2024 is 1 new common share for every 23.6353 existing common shares. This ratio was based on the volume weighted average price on Euronext Amsterdam of May 30, June 2, and 3, 2025, of EUR 20.0600 and was calculated in a manner that the gross dividend in shares will be approximately equal to EUR 0.85. As a result, Philips will issue a total number of 22,980,748 new common shares.

Shareholders have been given the opportunity to make their choice between a dividend in shares or (subject to certain conditions) in cash. The aggregate cash election result was 41.4%, which is below the 50% maximum as adopted in the General Meeting of Shareholders and therefore shareholders will receive the dividend in accordance with their election.



Delivery of new common shares, with settlement of fractions in cash, if required, and payment of the cash dividend will take place from June 6, 2025. Upon distribution, the total issued share capital will amount to EUR 192,584,026, representing 962,920,132 common shares.



