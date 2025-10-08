Philips announces 5,000th Zenition mobile C-arm system installation, advancing access to high-quality, efficient surgical and interventional care worldwide

Vascular case with Zenition

October 8, 2025

Global adoption milestone underscores innovation in mobile C-arm surgical and interventional imaging, with more than 15 million patients treated in 170+ countries every year

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the 5,000th installation of its Philips Zenition mobile surgery imaging system at Kolín Regional Hospital in the Czech Republic. Since its launch in 2019, Zenition has become a trusted solution in hospitals across more than 170 countries, enabling surgeons and interventional teams to perform image-guided procedures more efficiently, supporting improved treatment outcomes. Every year, Philips mobile C-arm systems help to treat more than 15 million patients [1] worldwide, underscoring Philips’ commitment to delivering accessible and innovative solutions that help physicians to provide better care to more people.

As hospitals and surgical centers face mounting staff shortages and budget constraints, the Philips Zenition mobile C-arm platform is designed to deliver high-quality imaging with ease of use and workflow efficiency. The platform leverages industry leading innovations pioneered on Philips’ highly successful Azurion platform, supporting confident clinical decision-making while safeguarding patients and staff. Zenition’s compact design, Position Memory feature [2] and BodySmart software, which captures fast and consistent images, reduce the need for C-arm repositioning by 45% [3].

“Designed as an intuitive, impressively fast motorized C-arm, the Zenition efficiently delivers state-of-the-art image quality, said Filip Neumann, MUDr, Head of the Endoscopy Department at Kolín Regional Hospital, where the 5,000th Zenition has been installed. “The tableside operator and touch screen module provide motion and image control directly at the table, giving operators greater flexibility and independence.”

A legacy of innovation in mobile surgery imaging

The 5,000th installation coincides with the 70th anniversary of Philips introducing its first mobile C-arm in 1955, marking seven decades of continuous innovation in surgical imaging. Building on this heritage, the Zenition family brings together Philips’ expertise in image-guided therapy, workflow innovation, and clinical partnership to improve outcomes across a wide range of surgical specialties.

“Reaching 5,000 Zenition installations worldwide is a testament to the trust clinicians place in our solutions to deliver high-quality care,” said Mark Stoffels, Global Business Leader Image-Guided Therapy Systems at Philips.

“This milestone reflects both our rich 70-year heritage in surgical imaging and our continued commitment to helping healthcare providers overcome today’s challenges of staff shortages, efficiency pressures, and rising costs – so that more patients everywhere can benefit from safe, effective surgical care,” added Rohit Sathe, Global Business Leader, Mobile Surgery at Philips.

From Europe, North America, Middle East & Turkey to Asia and emerging markets, hospitals worldwide are endorsing Zenition for its ease of use, reliability, and clinical versatility. With flexible configurations and upgradability, the platform helps healthcare providers stay ahead of evolving clinical needs while ensuring long-term value.

[1] Philips lives improved methodology

[2] Available on Zenition 90 Motorized, Zenition 90, Zenition 70 and Zenition 30 only.

[3] Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA-based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures using Philips mobile X-ray systems in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with each other before.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2024 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 67,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

