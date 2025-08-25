SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 25, 2025 
1 min read

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in September:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York, NY
Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Live Webcast: 9:10 am EDT
Management to participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the conference, which runs September 3-5, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY
Date: Monday, September 8, 2025
Live Webcast: 1:00 pm EDT
Management to participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the conference, which runs September 8-10, 2025.

To access the live webcast and archived recordings of each event, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. Recordings will be available for up to 90 days following the conclusion of each webcast.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), for the U.S., Europe and Canada. Phathom currently markets vonoprazan in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, and as part of VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com follow on LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Eric Sciorilli
1-877-742-8466
ir@phathompharma.com

© 2025 Phathom Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved. VOQUEZNA, VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


New Jersey Events
