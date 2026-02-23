SUBSCRIBE
Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 23, 2026 | 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA
Date: Monday, March 2, 2026
Company Presentation: 10:30 am EST
Management to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit in Miami, FL
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Management to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL
Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Fireside Chat: 3:30 pm EDT
Management to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

To access the live webcast and archived recordings of each event, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. Recordings will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of each meeting.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), for the U.S., Europe and Canada. Phathom currently markets vonoprazan in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, and as part of VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Eric Sciorilli
1-877-742-8466
ir@phathompharma.com

© 2026 Phathom Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved. VOQUEZNA, VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


