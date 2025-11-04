SUBSCRIBE
Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 3, 2025

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim Securities 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston, MA
Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
Live Webcast: 3:00 pm EST
Management to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY
Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Live Webcast: 4:40 pm EST
Management to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK
Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Live Webcast: 9:30 am EST / 2:30 pm GMT
Management to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

16th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York, NY
Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Management to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL
Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Live Webcast: 3:25 pm EST
Management to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

To access the live webcast and archived recordings of each event, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. Recordings will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of each meeting.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), for the U.S., Europe and Canada. Phathom currently markets vonoprazan in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, and as part of the VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Eric Sciorilli
1-877-742-8466
ir@phathompharma.com

© 2025 Phathom Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved. VOQUEZNA, VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


