Pharming Group to report second quarter and first half 2025 financial results and provide business update on July 31

Leiden, the Netherlands, July 17, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms that it will report its preliminary (unaudited) financial results for the second quarter and first half 2025 and provide a business update on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Management will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors on the same day at 13:30 CEST/07:30 am EDT.

To participate in the conference call or to watch the live webcast, please register in advance using the links below.

Conference call registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI139b46ff4e87483a9f032e1457f19a63

Once registered, dial-in information and a unique PIN will be provided, allowing access to the call.

Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.

Webcast registration:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uhd9a5v2

The webcast will also be accessible on the Pharming website at Investors/Financial Documents, and a replay will be available shortly after the event.



About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are commercializing and developing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK

Simon Conway/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne

T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

E: pharming@lifespring.nl



