Pharming Group to present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Leiden, the Netherlands, September 3, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York on September 8-10, 2025.

Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Monday, September 8 at 1:30pm EDT/19:30 CEST. A live webcast and replay of the presentation can be found in the “Upcoming Events” and “News” sections of Pharming’s website.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Investor Relations at investor@pharming.com or your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are commercializing and developing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

Saskia Mehring, Corporate Communications Manager

T: +31 6 28 32 60 41

E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, United Kingdom

Simon Conway/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne

T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

E: pharming@lifespring.nl

US PR

Ethan Metelenis

T: +1 (917) 882-9038

E: Ethan.Metelenis@precisionaq.com

Attachment