Press Releases

Pharming Group to participate in Fireside Chat at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

October 30, 2025 | 
Leiden, the Netherlands, October 30, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming management will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK, on November 17-20, 2025.

Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat Q&A session on Wednesday, November 19 at 10:00 GMT/11:00 CET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation can be found in the “Upcoming Events” and “News” sections of Pharming’s website.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Investor Relations at investor@pharming.com or your Jefferies representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are developing and commercializing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a significant proportion of its employees based in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Investor Relations
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com

Media Relations
Global: Saskia Mehring, Corporate Communications Manager
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41
E: media.relations@pharming.com

U.S.: Ethan Metelenis (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)
T: +1 (917) 882-9038

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

Events Europe
