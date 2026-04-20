PharmaTher’s Microneedle Patch Platforms Positioned to Benefit from Major U.S. Catalysts in Psychedelics and Peptides

Executive Order on Psychedelics: President Trump has signed the "Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness" order. This mandates federal agencies to fast-track research, approvals, and patient access to psychedelic medicines. Peptide Reclassification: The FDA and HHS are moving to reclassify therapeutic peptides back to Category 1. This shift allows compounding pharmacies to once again produce these in-demand treatments, with a critical FDA advisory meeting set for July 23–24, 2026.

PatchPrint™ as the manufacturing platform, PharmaPatch™ as the product platform, and Formulation IP to help protect and expand future commercial opportunities.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) ("PharmaTher" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on microneedle patch technologies, believes it is well-positioned to benefit from two major U.S. regulatory developments: growing federal support for psychedelic medicine and advancing efforts to restore broader compounding access for select therapeutic peptides.Two major U.S. federal shifts have created a compelling commercial opening for the Company's microneedle patch solutions:PharmaTher believes growing U.S. regulatory momentum in psychedelics and therapeutic peptides could create a meaningful commercial opportunity for the Company. Withas its automated microneedle patch manufacturing platform andas its microneedle patch product platform, PharmaTher believes it has built an early position in two emerging high-value markets. The Company has previously reported positive PharmaPatch™ research results with, completed an IND-enabling pharmacokinetic and tolerability study for its, and identifiedas peptide candidates, supported by U.S. provisional patent application. PharmaTher believes that as psychedelic therapies advance and peptide compounding potentially expands, demand could grow for more precise, convenient, and patient-friendly delivery options such as microneedle patches."We believe the regulatory environment is beginning to open in both psychedelics and peptides, and we have already positioned the Company with PatchPrint™ and PharmaPatch™," said Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher. "As momentum builds in both markets, we see a meaningful opportunity to offer practical, patient-friendly, and differentiated microneedle patch solutions."PatchPrint™ is PharmaTher's proprietary automated tabletop microneedle patch 3D printer, covered by U.S. provisional patent application. The platform is being developed as a compact, end-to-end system that integrates dispensing, drying, demolding, and packaging into a single unit.PharmaTher believes PatchPrint™ could be an attractive solution forseeking on-demand, small-footprint microneedle patch manufacturing.The Company also sees PatchPrint™ as a potential driver of future revenue through system placements, formulation supply, consumables, service agreements, licensing, co-development, and contract manufacturing relationships.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:PharmaTher believes microneedle patches offer important advantages over traditional delivery methods. Compared with, they may avoid gastrointestinal degradation and first-pass metabolism. Compared with, they may improve convenience, reduce needle use, and support self-administration. Compared with, microneedle patches may enable the delivery of a broader range of molecules, including peptides and other compounds that do not easily cross the skin barrier on their own.The Company believes these advantages could make microneedle patches especially relevant in both peptides and psychedelics, where dosing control, patient experience, and ease of use are important.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:PharmaTher believes its strategy stands out because it combines three key elements in one integrated platform:The Company believes it is positioned at an early stage of two potentially important market shifts: broader medical adoption of psychedelics and renewed compounding access for therapeutic peptides.The Company notes that there can be no assurance as to the outcome, timing or scope of any regulatory change. However, PharmaTher believes the current policy direction is encouraging and supports continued execution of its peptide and psychedelic focused strategy.PatchPrint™ is PharmaTher's proprietary automated tabletop microneedle patch manufacturing platform, covered by U.S. provisional patent application No. 64/015,408, and designed as a compact end-to-end system for on-demand patch production. PatchPrint™ could make microneedle patch manufacturing more practical for compounding pharmacies, hospitals, research institutions, and commercial partners by combining multiple production steps into one platform and supporting personalized, small-footprint manufacturing across peptides, psychedelics, biologics, and other high-value applications. The Company believes PatchPrint™ strengthens its long-term strategic position by supporting both proprietary PharmaPatch™ programs and other formulations developed for partners within a more integrated platform ecosystem.PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products and enabling technologies. The Company is advancing microneedle patch solutions through its PatchPrint™ automated manufacturing platform and PharmaPatch™ product platform, with opportunities across peptides, psychedelics, therapeutics and other high-value applications. For more information, visitFor more information about PharmaTher, please contact:Fabio ChianelliChief Executive OfficerPharmaTher Holdings Ltd.Tel: 1-888-846-3171Email:Website:Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential impact of U.S. regulatory developments relating to psychedelic therapies and therapeutic peptides; the potential reclassification or broader compounding access of certain peptides; the timing, outcome, or significance of any FDA, HHS, DEA, or other governmental actions, meetings, reviews, policy initiatives, or regulatory changes; the development, capabilities, commercial potential, and future deployment of PharmaTher's PatchPrint™ and PharmaPatch™ platforms; the potential advantages, adoption, and market opportunity for microneedle patch delivery; the Company's intellectual property strategy; the potential for future partnerships, licensing, co-development, service, formulation supply, consumables, contract manufacturing, system placements, or other revenue opportunities; and the Company's ability to capitalize on opportunities in psychedelics, peptides, therapeutics, and other high-value applications.Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "would," "should," "anticipates," "potential," "opportunity," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to regulatory decisions and timelines, the outcome of advisory committee reviews, the availability and scope of compounding pathways, research and development results, product development and commercialization, intellectual property protection, manufacturing feasibility, market acceptance, competitive developments, financing requirements, strategic partnerships, and general economic, industry, and capital markets conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, PharmaTher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended November 30, 2025, dated January 29, 2026, available on SEDAR+.This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.To view the source version of this press release, please visit