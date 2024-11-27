Pharmascience Canada launches Pr pms-PALBOCICLIB, a treatment for breast cancer

MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Canada is pleased to announce the launch of Pr pms-PALBOCICLIB.

About Pr pms-PALBOCICLIB:

Pr pms-PALBOCICLIB (palbociclib) is a prescription treatment indicated for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with:

An aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy in post-menopausal women or men;

Fulvestrant in patients with disease progression after prior endocrine therapy. Pre- or perimenopausal women must also be treated with a luteinizing hormone releasing hormone (LHRH) agonist.

Pr pms-PALBOCICLIB is available in the following dosage forms:

- 75 mg: box containing 3 weekly blister packs, total 21 tablets

- 100 mg: box containing 3 weekly blister packs, total 21 tablets

- 125 mg: box containing 3 weekly blister packs, total 21 tablets

Pr pms-PALBOCICLIB tablets is the generic equivalent of IBRANCE®.

“We are proud to announce the launch of Pr pms-PALBOCICLIB; a product that showcases our local expertise and enhances our expanding specialty portfolio. This medication highlights Pharmascience’s leadership in supporting our local industry and Canadian patients. We are excited to offer solutions to reinforce our commitment to pharmaceutical excellence and have a positive impact on patients’ lives.” Said Mike Dutton, Vice-President and General Manager, Pharmascience Canada. “Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that Pr pms-PALBOCICLIB meets the quality expectations of Canadian customers and patients”.

About Pharmascience Inc.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,600 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 52nd among Canada’s top 100 Research and Development (R&D) investors in 2023, with $40-50 million invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company is dedicated to supporting their personal development and life. In 2024, the company was awarded Great Place to Work certification for the third consecutive year, and made the Top 50 best places to work in Canada by Great Place to Work Canada for the category of companies with over 1,000 employees.

Ibrance® is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.

For product information, please consult the Product Monograph at https://www.pharmascience.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/pms-PALBOCICLIB-pm-en-approved-2024-09-27-270534.pdf for contraindications, warnings, precautions, adverse reactions, interactions, dosing, and conditions of clinical use. The product monograph is also available through our medical department. We encourage patients to consult their physician for more information to ensure this treatment right choice for them.

