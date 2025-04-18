PharmaJet® Presents Partner Data Demonstrating that Needle-free Delivery Boosts Immune Response of DNA and Novel Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

World Vaccine Congress 2025 presentation, What if Delivery Is the Missing Link in Cancer Immunotherapy? Insights from DNA Cancer Vaccine Trials Using Needle-Free Injection Delivery, will highlight how PharmaJet’s Precision Needle-free delivery has been successfully incorporated into multiple pharmaceutical development programs.

The presentation is scheduled for April 23, 2025, at 12:25 PM ET, Room 206 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.





GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaJet®, a company that strives to improve the performance and outcomes of injectables with its needle-free injection technology, will present insights from several DNA cancer vaccine partner trials using PharmaJet’s Precision Delivery Systems™ at the World Vaccine Congress 2025 on April 23, 2025 at 12:25 PM ET.

Titled What if Delivery Is the Missing Link in Cancer Immunotherapy? Insights from DNA Cancer Vaccine Trials Using Needle-Free Injection Delivery, the presentation will share data showing that PharmaJet technology can induce robust T cell responses and tumor/lesion reduction in difficult-to-treat cancer populations. Several partner vaccine trials will be discussed including specific DNA cancer vaccines administered with the PharmaJet systems.

“We are proud to support our oncology partners in their development of cancer vaccines and therapeutics with our needle-free delivery systems,” said Nathalie Landry, Chief Scientific Officer, PharmaJet. “Our body of data highlights how our needle-free technology can be expected to enhance vaccine immune response, and how it contributes to inducing T cell-mediated immune responses in difficult-to-treat cancer populations. We are encouraged by these results and the potential for needle-free delivery to further enhance various lines of cancer vaccines and therapies.”

PharmaJet will also be delivering a pre-conference presentation entitled Navigating the Immune System starts with Precise Delivery, during the Vaccine Delivery Session on April 21, 2025, from 2:00 – 5:00 PM in Room 202A. For more information about partnering with PharmaJet, please visit Booth #607 at the World Vaccine Congress or go to the PharmaJet website: https://www.pharmajet.com.

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

About PharmaJet

The PharmaJet mission is to improve the performance and outcomes of injectables with our enabling technology that better activates the immune system. We are committed to helping our partners realize their research and commercialization goals while making an impact on public health. PharmaJet Precision Delivery Systems™ can improve vaccine effectiveness, allow for a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and offer a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. They are both commercially available for global immunization programs. For more information or if you are interested in partnering with PharmaJet visit https://www.pharmajet.com or contact PharmaJet here. Follow us on LinkedIn.

