PharmaEssentia to Present at the Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 16, 2025

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaEssentia Corporation (TWSE: 6446), a global commercial biopharmaceutical innovator based in Taiwan leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology, today announced that the Company will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 1:45 pm. PST.





A live webcast of management’s remarks will be available through the News section of PharmaEssentia’s website at https://us.pharmaessentia.com/news/. Replays of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About PharmaEssentia

PharmaEssentia (TWSE: 6446), headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a commercial-stage, global and rapidly growing biopharmaceutical innovator. Leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles, PharmaEssentia aims to deliver effective new biologics for challenging diseases in the areas of hematology, oncology, and immunology with one approved product and a diversified pipeline. Founded in 2003 by a team of Taiwanese-American executives and renowned scientists from U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today PharmaEssentia is expanding its global presence with operations in the U.S., Japan, China, and Korea, along with a world-class biologics production facility in Taichung, Taiwan.

