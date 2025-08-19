SUBSCRIBE
PharmaEssentia to Participate at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 18, 2025 
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaEssentia USA Corporation, a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corporation (TWSE: 6446), a global biopharmaceutical innovator based in Taiwan leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The conference will take place September 8-10, 2025 in New York, NY.



Senior members of the Company’s management team will be available for investor meetings September 8-9.

About PharmaEssentia

PharmaEssentia USA Corporation, located in Burlington, Massachusetts, is a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corporation (TWSE: 6446). PharmaEssentia Corporation, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global and rapidly growing biopharmaceutical innovator. Leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles, PharmaEssentia aims to deliver effective new biologics for challenging diseases in the areas of hematology, oncology, and immunology with one approved product and a diversifying pipeline. Founded in 2003 by a team of Taiwanese-American executives and renowned scientists from U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today PharmaEssentia is expanding its global presence with operations in the U.S., Japan, China, and Korea, along with a world-class biologics production facility in Taichung, Taiwan.

For more information about PharmaEssentia USA, visit the website, LinkedIn or X.


Contacts

Media Contact
Muriel Huang
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
muriel_huang@pharmaessentia.com

