Pfizer’s IXIFI® will be available in Canada as of April 1, 2025

KIRKLAND, QC, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Pfizer Canada is pleased to announce that IXIFI® (infliximab for injection) will be available in Canada as of April 1. IXIFI® is a biosimilar to Remicade® (infliximab.) It was approved by Health Canada in December 2021 for all eligible indications of the reference product, including rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease (in adults and pediatric patients 9 years and older), fistulising Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis (in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older), psoriatic arthritis, and plaque psoriasis.

“Pﬁzer has been committed to patients on inﬂiximab for almost a decade and continues to be a leader in the innovative and biosimilar space in Canada,” says Frédéric Lavoie, Leader, Specialty Care, Pfizer Canada. “Pfizer is proud to bring IXIFI to Canadians with inflammatory diseases and to continue to offer them an extensive patient support program designed to help them navigate their care journey.”

“Biosimilars are designed to be highly similar to their reference products and the availability of IXIFI in Canada is a welcomed addition for us and our patients with inflammatory diseases,” said Dr. Vipul Jairath, gastroenterologist at London Health Sciences Centre, and professor of medicine at Western University. “Biosimilars offer significantly lower costs compared to original biologic medicines, resulting in substantial cost savings for health care systems. However, it is important for patients to consult with their healthcare providers before making any medication changes, to ensure a smooth transition and continued effective treatment.”

Pfizer’s Commitment to Inflammation and Immunology

“Pfizer’s leadership in the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) space is expressed through an extensive number of collaborations and initiatives,” says Frédéric Lavoie. “For example, we are at the forefront of advancing intestinal ultrasound in Canada, having invested over $1.5 million towards improving patient readiness, enhancing healthcare professional proficiency, and collaborating with the IBD community to articulate the value of intestinal ultrasound - all with the goal of closing the accessibility gap to this important procedure. Our efforts are not only helping to elevate Canada on the global stage, but also to establish intestinal ultrasound as the standard of care for IBD, ensuring more patients benefit from this innovative approach to IBD management. We are also proud to support a number of inflammation and immunology research programs, educational activities for healthcare professionals and patient led initiatives, where we invested more than $4 million in 2024.”

About Pfizer Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies. At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that help extend and improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube.

