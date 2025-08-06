Pfizer Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2025 Results And Raises 2025 EPS Guidance

Strengthened Commercial Execution Driving Topline Growth

Continued Progress Across R&D Pipeline

Expanded Programs On Track to Deliver Net Cost Savings Targets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and reaffirmed its 2025 Revenue guidance while raising guidance(1) for Adjusted(2) diluted EPS.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer:

“Pfizer had another strong quarter of focused execution and we’re pleased with our progress in advancing our R&D pipeline, driving our commercial performance and expanding our margins. We continue to strengthen our company for the future and we’re confident in our ability to create further value for patients and our shareholders.”

David Denton, CFO and EVP of Pfizer:

“Our robust second-quarter Revenue and EPS performance demonstrates our continued focus on commercial execution and operational efficiency. We raised our full-year 2025 Adjusted diluted EPS guidance, demonstrating confidence in our ability to execute against our strategic priorities and deliver strong results for shareholders.”

OVERALL RESULTS

Second-Quarter 2025 Revenues of $14.7 Billion, Representing 10% Year-over-Year Operational Growth

Second-Quarter 2025 Reported (3) Diluted EPS of $0.51, and Adjusted (2) Diluted EPS of $0.78

Diluted EPS of $0.51, and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.78 Reaffirms Full-Year 2025 Revenue Guidance (1) in a Range of $61.0 to $64.0 Billion

in a Range of $61.0 to $64.0 Billion Raises Full-Year 2025 Adjusted (2) Diluted EPS Guidance (1) by $0.10 to a Range of $2.90 to $3.10, which Absorbs a One-Time Impact of Approximately $0.20 Related to 3SBio Transaction

Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.10 to a Range of $2.90 to $3.10, which Absorbs a One-Time Impact of Approximately $0.20 Related to 3SBio Transaction On Track to Deliver Approximately $7.2 Billion in Overall Anticipated Net Cost Savings from Previously Announced Cost Improvement Initiatives(4) by End of 2027, Driving Productivity Gains and Operating Margin Expansion

Some amounts in this press release may not add due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts. References to operational variances pertain to period-over-period changes that exclude the impact of foreign exchange rates(5).

Results for the second quarter and first six months of 2025 and 2024(6) are summarized below.

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Second-Quarter Six Months 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Revenues $ 14,653 $ 13,283 10% $ 28,367 $ 28,162 1% Reported(3) Net Income 2,910 41 * 5,877 3,156 86% Reported(3) Diluted EPS 0.51 0.01 * 1.03 0.55 86% Adjusted(2) Income 4,434 3,400 30% 9,671 8,074 20% Adjusted(2) Diluted EPS 0.78 0.60 30% 1.69 1.42 20% * Indicates calculation not meaningful or results are greater than 100%.

REVENUES

($ in millions) Second-Quarter Six Months 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Total Oper. Total Oper. Global Biopharmaceuticals Business (Biopharma) $ 14,305 $ 12,991 10% 10% $ 27,746 $ 27,595 1% 1% Pfizer CentreOne (PC1) 328 278 18% 18% 585 535 9% 10% Pfizer Ignite 20 15 38% 38% 37 32 16% 16% TOTAL REVENUES $ 14,653 $ 13,283 10% 10% $ 28,367 $ 28,162 1% 2%

2025 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE(1)

Reaffirms full-year 2025 Revenue guidance and raises Adjusted (2) diluted EPS guidance (1) by $0.10 at the midpoint to a range of $2.90 to $3.10.

diluted EPS guidance by $0.10 at the midpoint to a range of $2.90 to $3.10. The updated 2025 Adjusted (2) diluted EPS guidance takes into consideration our strong year-to-date performance, continued confidence in our business, a favorable impact from foreign exchange, progress with ongoing cost improvement initiatives, and improvement in our effective tax rate. Includes a one-time $1.35 billion Acquired In-Process R&D charge related to the licensing agreement with 3SBio, Inc. that will be recorded in the third quarter of 2025 with an expected unfavorable impact of approximately $0.20.

diluted EPS guidance takes into consideration our strong year-to-date performance, continued confidence in our business, a favorable impact from foreign exchange, progress with ongoing cost improvement initiatives, and improvement in our effective tax rate. The company’s guidance absorbs the impact of the currently imposed tariffs from China, Canada, and Mexico, as well as potential price changes this year based on the letter received on July 31, 2025 from President Trump.

Revenues $61.0 to $64.0 billion Adjusted(2) SI&A Expenses $13.1 to $14.1 billion (previously $13.3 to $14.3 billion) Adjusted(2) R&D Expenses $10.4 to $11.4 billion (previously $10.7 to $11.7 billion) Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted(2) Income Approximately 13.0% (previously approximately 15.0%) Adjusted(2) Diluted EPS $2.90 to $3.10 (previously $2.80 to $3.00)

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

During the first six months of 2025, Pfizer deployed its capital in a variety of ways, which primarily included:

Reinvesting capital into initiatives intended to enhance the future growth prospects of the company, including: $4.7 billion invested in internal research and development projects, and Approximately $150 million invested in business development transactions. Separately, the completed 3SBio transaction will be recorded in third-quarter 2025.

Returning capital directly to shareholders through $4.9 billion of cash dividends, or $0.86 per share of common stock.

No share repurchases have been completed to date in 2025. As of August 5, 2025, Pfizer’s remaining share repurchase authorization is $3.3 billion. Current financial guidance does not anticipate any share repurchases in 2025. The company expects to continue to de-lever in a prudent manner in order to maintain a balanced capital allocation strategy. This includes maintaining the flexibility to deploy capital towards potential value-creating business development transactions and the potential to return capital to shareholders through share repurchases. Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 5,706 million and 5,696 million were used to calculate Reported(3) and Adjusted(2) diluted EPS for second-quarter 2025 and 2024, respectively.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Second-Quarter 2025 vs. Second-Quarter 2024)

Second-quarter 2025 revenues totaled $14.7 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 10%, compared to the prior-year quarter, reflecting an operational increase of $1.3 billion, or 10%, as well as a favorable impact of foreign exchange of $22 million. The operational increase was primarily driven by an increase in revenues for the Vyndaqel family, Comirnaty, Paxlovid, Padcev, Eliquis and several other products across categories despite the unfavorable impact of higher manufacturer discounts resulting from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Medicare Part D Redesign.

Second-quarter 2025 operational revenue growth was driven primarily by:

Vyndaqel family (Vyndaqel, Vyndamax, Vynmac) globally, up 21% operationally, driven largely by strong demand with continuing uptake in patient diagnosis primarily in the U.S. and certain international developed markets, partially offset by lower net price in the U.S. mostly due to the impact of higher manufacturer discounts resulting from the IRA Medicare Part D Redesign;

Comirnaty globally, up 95% operationally, driven primarily by higher net revenues in the U.S. partially due to higher market share, as well as higher contractual deliveries in certain international markets;

Paxlovid globally, up 71% operationally, driven primarily by higher net price in the U.S. following the transition from the U.S. government agreement as well as a favorable adjustment of rebate accruals related to prior periods, partially offset by lower COVID-19 infections across the U.S. and certain international markets as well as lower international government purchases;

Padcev globally, up 38% operationally, driven primarily by increased market share in first-line locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC), as well as a one-time favorable impact associated with the transition to a wholesaler distribution model in the U.S.;

Eliquis globally, up 6% operationally, driven primarily by higher demand globally; partially offset by lower net price in the U.S., including the impact of higher manufacturer discounts resulting from the IRA Medicare Part D Redesign, and price erosion in certain international markets;

Abrysvo globally, up 155% (or up $86 million) operationally, driven primarily by higher U.S. revenues from both a favorable net sales adjustment and higher demand for the maternal indication that more than offset lower vaccination rates for the older adult indication following an updated Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation; as well as launch uptake for both the adult and maternal indications in certain international markets; and

Lorbrena globally, up 48% operationally, driven primarily by increased patient share in the first-line ALK-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (ALK+ mNSCLC) treatment setting in the U.S., China, and certain other international markets, partially offset by lower net price in the U.S. mainly due to the impact of higher manufacturer discounts resulting from the IRA Medicare Part D Redesign;

partially offset primarily by lower revenues for:

Ibrance globally, down 8% operationally, driven primarily by lower net price in the U.S. largely due to the impact of higher manufacturer discounts resulting from the IRA Medicare Part D Redesign, as well as generic entry and timing of shipments in certain international markets.

GAAP Reported(3) Statement of Operations Highlights

SELECTED REPORTED(3) COSTS AND EXPENSES

($ in millions) Second-Quarter Six Months 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Total Oper. Total Oper. Cost of Sales(3) $ 3,778 $ 3,300 15 % 13 % $ 6,624 $ 6,679 (1 %) 1 % Percent of Revenues 25.8 % 24.8 % N/A N/A 23.4 % 23.7 % N/A N/A SI&A Expenses(3) 3,415 3,717 (8 %) (8 %) 6,446 7,212 (11 %) (10 %) R&D Expenses(3) 2,482 2,696 (8 %) (8 %) 4,685 5,189 (10 %) (10 %) Acquired IPR&D Expenses(3) 2 6 (68 %) (68 %) 11 6 72 % 72 % Other (Income)/Deductions—net(3) 739 1,107 (33 %) (33 %) 1,692 1,787 (5 %) — Effective Tax Rate on Reported(3) Income 4.6 % 130.2 % (0.8 %) 4.8 %

Second-quarter 2025 Cost of Sales(3) as a percentage of revenues increased by 0.9 percentage points compared to the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by the non-recurrence of a favorable revision to accrued royalties recorded in the second quarter of 2024, partially offset by lower amortization from the step-up of acquired inventory.

Second-quarter 2025 SI&A Expenses(3) decreased 8% operationally compared with the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting focused investments and ongoing productivity improvements that drove a decrease in marketing and promotional spend for various products and lower spending in corporate enabling functions.

Second-quarter 2025 R&D Expenses(3) decreased 8% operationally compared with the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by a net decrease in spending due to pipeline focus and optimization, as well as lower compensation-related expenses.

The favorable period-over-period change in Other (income)/deductions—net(3) of $367 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with the prior-year quarter, was driven primarily by (i) net gains on equity securities in the second quarter of 2025 versus net losses on equity securities in the second quarter of 2024, (ii) lower net interest expense and (iii) lower intangible asset impairment charges; partially offset by (iv) higher charges for certain legal matters.

Pfizer’s effective tax rate on Reported(3) income for the second quarter of 2025 decreased compared to the prior-year quarter primarily due to a favorable change in the jurisdictional mix of earnings.

Adjusted(2) Statement of Operations Highlights

SELECTED ADJUSTED(2) COSTS AND EXPENSES

($ in millions) Second-Quarter Six Months 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Total Oper. Total Oper. Adjusted(2) Cost of Sales $ 3,503 $ 2,768 27 % 24 % $ 6,096 $ 5,804 5 % 8 % Percent of Revenues 23.9 % 20.8 % N/A N/A 21.5 % 20.6 % N/A N/A Adjusted(2) SI&A Expenses 3,395 3,669 (7 %) (8 %) 6,404 7,123 (10 %) (10 %) Adjusted(2) R&D Expenses 2,438 2,671 (9 %) (9 %) 4,611 5,147 (10 %) (10 %) Adjusted(2) Other (Income)/Deductions—net 186 258 (28 %) (27 %) 431 555 (22 %) (5 %) Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted(2) Income 13.2 % 12.9 % 10.3 % 15.1 %

See the reconciliations of certain Reported(3) to non-GAAP Adjusted(2) financial measures and associated footnotes in the financial tables section of this press release located at the hyperlink below.

RECENT NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS (Since April 29, 2025)

Product Developments

Product/Project Milestone Recent Development Link Braftovi (encorafenib) Phase 3

Results May 2025. Announced statistically significant and clinically meaningful survival results from the Phase 3 BREAKWATER trial evaluating Braftovi in combination with cetuximab and mFOLFOX6 (fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin) in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) with a BRAF V600E mutation. The results showed the Braftovi combination regimen reduced the risk of death by 51% (a key secondary endpoint) and reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 47% (a co-primary endpoint) compared to standard-of-care chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab. At the time of analysis, the safety profile of Braftovi in combination with cetuximab and mFOLFOX6 continued to be consistent with the known safety profile of each respective agent. No new safety signals were identified. Based on these results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to support potential conversion to full approval with a decision expected in the first quarter of 2026. Full Release Comirnaty (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) Regulatory July 2025. Pfizer and BioNTech announced the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended marketing authorization for the companies’ LP.8.1-adapted monovalent COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 6 months of age and older. The adaptation is based on the recommendation from the EMA’s Emergency Task Force to update COVID-19 vaccines to target the LP.8.1 variant for the 2025-2026 season. Subsequently, the European Commission authorized the vaccine on July 25, 2025. Full Release Regulatory June 2025. Pfizer and BioNTech submitted a regulatory application to the FDA requesting approval of Comirnaty 2025-2026 Formula targeting the Omicron sub-variant LP.8.1. N/A Hympavzi (marstacimab) Phase 3

Results June 2025. Announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 BASIS study (NCT03938792) evaluating Hympavzi for adults and adolescents living with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. The study met the primary endpoint and key secondary bleeding endpoints demonstrating the superiority of once-weekly subcutaneous Hympavzi in improving key bleeding outcomes compared to on-demand treatment in a patient population where less burdensome treatment approaches are needed. Hympavzi was generally well-tolerated in the study. Full Release Talzenna (talazoparib) Regulatory June 2025. Announced the FDA’s decision on the sNDA for Talzenna in combination with Xtandi for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The FDA approved updated labelling with the inclusion of final overall survival (OS) data for the combination’s existing indication for the treatment of adults with homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene-mutated mCRPC but did not expand the indication to include patients with non-HRR gene mutated mCRPC. As a result of the FDA’s decision, Pfizer will no longer pursue an expanded indication for this combination in mCRPC in the U.S. Full Release Xtandi (enzalutamide) Phase 3

Results July 2025. Astellas Pharma Inc. and Pfizer announced positive topline results from the OS analysis from the Phase 3 EMBARK study evaluating Xtandi, in combination with leuprolide and as a monotherapy, in men with non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (nmHSPC; also known as non-metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer or nmCSPC) with biochemical recurrence (BCR) at high risk for metastasis. For patients treated with Xtandi plus leuprolide, a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS was observed versus placebo plus leuprolide. A favorable trend towards improved OS was shown for Xtandi as monotherapy, however the difference did not reach statistical significance. Safety results were consistent with the demonstrated safety profile of Xtandi, with no new safety signals observed in the analysis. Full Release Phase 3

Results May 2025. Astellas Pharma Inc. and Pfizer announced longer-term follow-up results from an open-label extension of the Phase 3 ARCHES (NCT02677896) study, reporting a five-year follow up of OS benefits and a 30% reduction in the risk of death in men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) treated with Xtandi plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) compared to placebo plus ADT. The incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events in the five-year follow-up is consistent with prior ARCHES analyses and no new safety signals were identified. Full Release

Pipeline Developments

A comprehensive update of Pfizer’s development pipeline was published today and is now available at www.pfizer.com/science/drug-product-pipeline. It includes an overview of Pfizer’s research and a list of compounds in development with targeted indication and phase of development, as well as mechanism of action for some candidates in Phase 1 and all candidates from Phase 2 through registration.

Product/Project Milestone Recent Development Link vepdegestrant Phase 3

Results May 2025. Arvinas, Inc. and Pfizer announced detailed results from the Phase 3 VERITAC-2 clinical trial (NCT05654623) evaluating vepdegestrant monotherapy versus fulvestrant in adults with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer whose disease progressed following prior treatment with cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitors and endocrine therapy. The VERITAC-2 results demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) among patients with an estrogen receptor 1 mutation, reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 43% compared to fulvestrant. The trial did not reach statistical significance in improvement in PFS in the intent-to-treat population. Vepdegestrant was generally well tolerated, with few discontinuations and low rates of gastrointestinal-related adverse events. Full Release

Corporate Developments

Topic Recent Development Link Eliquis 360 Support July 2025. The Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance announced a new direct-to-patient option for purchasing Eliquis (apixaban) via the Alliance’s patient resource Eliquis 360 Support, offering an opportunity for eligible cash-paying patients with a prescription to pay a discounted rate of more than 40% less than the current list price beginning September 8, 2025. Full Release Business Development July 2025. Announced the completion of an exclusive global, ex-China, in-licensing agreement with 3SBio, Inc., a leading Chinese biopharmaceutical company, for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of SSGJ-707, a bispecific antibody targeting PD-1 and VEGF, currently undergoing several clinical trials in China for non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer, and gynecological tumors. Under the terms of the agreement, 3SBio and its subsidiaries Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and 3S Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. granted Pfizer an exclusive global license to develop, manufacture and commercialize SSGJ-707 worldwide, with an option to develop and commercialize in China. 3SBio will receive an upfront payment of $1.25 billion and is eligible to receive milestone payments associated with certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones up to $4.8 billion as well as tiered double-digit royalties on sales of SSGJ-707, if approved. In exchange for an option to the exclusive rights in China, Pfizer will make an upfront payment to 3SBio of $100 million and, in the event the option is exercised, would pay an option exercise fee of up to $50 million depending on future events. Pfizer has also made a $100 million equity investment in 3SBio. Full Release

For additional details, see the financial schedules and product revenue tables within the press release located at the hyperlink above, and the attached disclosure notice.

(1) Pfizer does not provide guidance for U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) Reported financial measures (other than revenues) or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP Reported financial measures on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of unusual gains and losses, certain acquisition-related expenses, gains and losses from equity securities, actuarial gains and losses from pension and postretirement plan remeasurements, potential future asset impairments and pending litigation without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP Reported results for the guidance period. Financial guidance for full-year 2025 reflects the following: Does not assume the completion of any business development transactions not completed as of August 5, 2025.

An anticipated unfavorable revenue impact of approximately $0.5 billion due to recent and expected generic and biosimilar competition for certain products that have recently lost patent or regulatory protection or that are anticipated to lose patent or regulatory protection.

Exchange rates assumed are a blend of actual rates in effect through second-quarter 2025 and mid-July 2025 rates for the remainder of the year.

Guidance for Adjusted (2) diluted EPS assumes diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 5.72 billion shares, and assumes no share repurchases in 2025.

diluted EPS assumes diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 5.72 billion shares, and assumes no share repurchases in 2025. The company’s guidance absorbs the impact of the currently imposed tariffs from China, Canada, and Mexico, as well as potential price changes this year based on the letter received on July 31, 2025 from President Trump. (2) Adjusted income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) are defined as U.S. GAAP net income attributable to Pfizer Inc. common shareholders and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Pfizer Inc. common shareholders before the impact of amortization of intangible assets, certain acquisition-related items, discontinued operations and certain significant items. See the accompanying reconciliations of certain GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted information for the second quarter and the first six months of 2025 and 2024 in the press release at the hyperlink above. Adjusted income and its components and Adjusted diluted EPS measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS(3). See the Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted Income section of Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in Pfizer’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the accompanying Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted Income section of the press release located at the hyperlink above for a definition of each component of Adjusted income as well as other relevant information. (3) Revenues is defined as revenues in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reported net income and its components are defined as net income attributable to Pfizer Inc. common shareholders and its components in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reported diluted EPS is defined as diluted EPS attributable to Pfizer Inc. common shareholders in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (4) On track to deliver approximately $7.7 billion in anticipated overall savings (approximately $7.2 billion of net cost savings) from previously announced cost improvement initiatives: Approximately $4.5 billion of overall net cost savings from Pfizer’s ongoing cost realignment program are expected to be achieved by the end of 2025. An additional approximately $1.2 billion of anticipated net cost savings, primarily in SI&A, is expected to be fully achieved by the end of 2027. The net cost savings are calculated versus the midpoint of Pfizer’s 2023 SI&A and R&D expense guidance provided on August 1, 2023.

On track to deliver anticipated R&D re-organization cost savings of approximately $500 million to be fully realized by the end of 2026, with savings to be reinvested in the pipeline.

The first phase of the Manufacturing Optimization Program is on track to deliver approximately $1.5 billion in net cost savings by the end of 2027, with initial savings anticipated in the latter part of 2025. (5) References to operational variances in this press release pertain to period-over-period changes that exclude the impact of foreign exchange rates. Although foreign exchange rate changes are part of Pfizer’s business, they are not within Pfizer’s control and because they can mask positive or negative trends in the business, Pfizer believes presenting operational variances excluding these foreign exchange changes provides useful information to evaluate Pfizer’s results. (6) Pfizer’s fiscal year-end for international subsidiaries is November 30 while Pfizer’s fiscal year-end for U.S. subsidiaries is December 31. Therefore, Pfizer’s second quarter and first six months for U.S. subsidiaries reflects the three and six months ended on June 29, 2025 and June 30, 2024, while Pfizer’s second quarter and first six months for subsidiaries operating outside the U.S. reflects the three and six months ended on May 25, 2025 and May 26, 2024.

