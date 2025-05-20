Pfizer Enters into Exclusive Licensing Agreement with 3SBio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced it has entered into an exclusive global, ex-China, licensing agreement with 3SBio, Inc. (01530.HK), a leading Chinese biopharmaceutical company, for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of SSGJ-707, a bispecific antibody targeting PD-1 and VEGF, currently undergoing several clinical trials in China for non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer, and gynecological tumors. SSGJ-707 has shown initial efficacy and safety data in a promising class of cancer medicines. 3SBio plans to initiate the first Phase 3 study in China in 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, 3SBio and its subsidiaries Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and 3S Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. will grant Pfizer an exclusive global license to develop, manufacture and commercialize SSGJ-707 worldwide, excluding China. The agreement also provides Pfizer the option of commercialization rights in China. 3SBio will receive an upfront payment of $1.25 billion and is eligible to receive milestone payments associated with certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones up to $4.8 billion as well as tiered double-digit royalties on sales of SSGJ-707, if approved.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter subject to fulfillment of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and 3SBio shareholder approval. Upon close, Pfizer will make a $100 million equity investment in 3SBio subject to an agreed upon securities subscription agreement between the parties. Pfizer plans to manufacture drug substance for SSGJ-707 in Sanford, North Carolina, and drug product in McPherson, Kansas.

At Pfizer Oncology, we are at the forefront of a new era in cancer care. Our industry-leading portfolio and extensive pipeline includes three core mechanisms of action to attack cancer from multiple angles, including small molecules, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and bispecific antibodies, including other immune-oncology biologics. We are focused on delivering transformative therapies in some of the world’s most common cancers, including breast cancer, genitourinary cancer, hematology-oncology, and thoracic cancers, which includes lung cancer. Driven by science, we are committed to accelerating breakthroughs to help people with cancer live better and longer lives.

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on X at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

