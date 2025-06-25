SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2025 Dividend

June 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.43 third-quarter 2025 dividend on the company’s common stock, payable September 2, 2025, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on July 25, 2025. The third-quarter 2025 cash dividend will be the 347th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.



About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on X at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Category: Financial


Contacts

Media Contact:
PfizerMediaRelations@Pfizer.com
+1 (212) 733-1226

Investor Contact:
IR@Pfizer.com
+1 (212) 733-4848

Earnings New York
Pfizer
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Indiana, California Top 2 Hot Spots for Jobs in May
June 12, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Manhattan skyline
Job Trends
7 Companies Hiring in New York
May 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hand touching virtual checklist with a checkmark, symbolizing approval, against backdrop of automated pharmaceutical production line
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals
May 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Bayer office in Basel, Switzerland
Earnings
Bayer’s Continued Restructuring Claims 2,000 Jobs and Thins Management Layers
May 13, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac