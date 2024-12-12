Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2025 Dividend

Board of Directors approves increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.43 per share

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock to $0.43 for the first-quarter 2025 dividend, payable March 7, 2025, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on January 24, 2025. The first-quarter 2025 cash dividend will be the 345th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.





“Our decision to increase our quarterly dividend underscores our strong financial performance, disciplined execution and our commitment to returning value to our shareholders,” said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. For 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us.

Disclosure Notice: The information contained in this release is as of December 12, 2024. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about the Company’s quarterly dividend and capital allocation strategy that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development; the uncertainties inherent in business and financial planning, including, without limitation, risks related to Pfizer’s business and prospects, adverse developments in Pfizer’s markets, or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets, regulatory environment or economies generally; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer’s business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

