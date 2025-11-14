Pfizer Completes Acquisition of Metsera

Acquisition brings highly differentiated clinical-stage obesity candidates with potential to reshape the treatment landscape

Complements and transforms Pfizer’s Internal Medicine portfolio

Positions Pfizer to lead in one of the most dynamic and high-growth therapeutic areas

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases.

“This strategic milestone represents more than a transaction—it's a deliberate investment in the future of medicine. By acquiring Metsera, we are directing our resources toward one of the most impactful and high-growth therapeutic areas and positioning ourselves to define it,” said Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to combining Metsera’s innovative portfolio with our global development, manufacturing and commercial infrastructure. Working with our talented new colleagues from Metsera, we will advance our shared goal of accelerating and bringing these important candidate therapies to patients around the world.”

Through this acquisition Pfizer has added a portfolio of promising therapeutic candidates that are complementary to Pfizer’s Internal Medicine pipeline, including MET-097i, a weekly and monthly injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA) about to begin Phase 3 development; MET-233i, a monthly amylin analog candidate being evaluated as monotherapy and in combination with MET-097i in Phase 1 development; an oral GLP-1 RA candidate in Phase 1 development; and additional preclinical nutrient-stimulated hormone therapeutics.

Additional Transaction Details

Pfizer has completed its acquisition of all outstanding shares of common stock of Metsera for $65.60 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $7.0 billion, plus a contingent value right (CVR) of up to $20.65 per share in potential additional payments tied to the achievement of three specified clinical and regulatory milestones. Metsera is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer. In connection with the acquisition, Metsera’s shares of common stock will cease trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market following the close of market today.

As previously disclosed, the transaction is expected to be dilutive through 2030, primarily to enable further investment in several promising late-stage pipeline candidates. Updated impact to Pfizer’s financial outlook will be provided in conjunction with its 2026 guidance expected later this year.

Citi acted as Pfizer's financial advisor for the transaction and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz acted as legal advisor.

