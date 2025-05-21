Petros Pharmaceuticals Announces Transition from NASDAQ to OTC Markets

The Company Intends to Appeal the Delisting Determination

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTPI) ("Petros" or the "Company"), a company focused on expanding consumer access to medication through over the counter ("OTC") drug development programs, today announces that it has received a staff determination letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq"), informing the Company that Nasdaq determined to suspend trading and delist the Company's common stock from Nasdaq. At the open of trading on Thursday, May 22, 2025, Petros' securities will be suspended on Nasdaq and are expected to begin trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker "PTPI".

Fady Boctor, Petros' President and Chief Commercial Officer, commented, "We are disappointed with the delisting determination and we plan to appeal. With over $10 million in cash currently, we remain firmly committed to advancing our business plan and increasing stockholder value."

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to the goal of becoming a leading innovator in the emerging $38 billion self-care market by providing expanded access to key prescription pharmaceuticals as OTC treatment options. The Company is currently developing a proprietary SaaS platform and a proprietary SaMD web application designed to assist pharmaceutical companies in meeting FDA standards to assist in the Rx-to-OTC switch.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company management's assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, and beliefs about future events. In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "intend," "develop," "goal," "plan," "predict", "may," "will," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "continue," "potential," "opportunity," "forecast," "should," "target," "strategy" and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic and financial performance are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions, and actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, Petros' ability to execute on its business strategy, including its plans to develop and commercialize its proprietary Rx-to-OTC switch technology Petros' ability to comply with obligations as a public reporting company; Petros' expectations related to the Company's partnership with Innolitics; risks related to Petros' appeal of the Nasdaq delisting determination; risks related to the trading of Petros' Common Stock on the OTC Markets; risks related to Petros' ability to continue as a going concern; risks related to Petros' history of incurring significant losses; and risks related to Petros' ability to obtain regulatory approvals for, or market acceptance of, any of its products or product candidates, including its proprietary Rx-to-OTC switch technology. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements are contained in the Company's periodic reports and in other filings that the Company has filed, or may file, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere. The Company cautions readers that the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of hereof and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the effect of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in our views or expectations or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws.

