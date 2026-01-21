Peter Melnyk Joins Taiho Oncology as President & Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Melnyk has more than 30 years of proven experience in oncology commercialization and leadership across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotech sectors.

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taiho Oncology, Inc., a company developing and commercializing novel treatments for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, announced today Peter Melnyk has joined the company as President & Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Melnyk comes to Taiho Oncology with more than 30 years of proven experience in oncology commercialization and leadership across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotech sectors. Mr. Melnyk joined Taiho Oncology from Alpha Tau Medical, where he was the Chief Commercial Officer and former board member and led the global commercialization efforts for a novel alpha-emitting radiotherapeutic. He was also the CEO of Fortovia Therapeutics and drove the transformation and portfolio expansion in oncology supportive care. In addition, Mr. Melnyk was the Chief Commercial Officer at Novocure, where he built the global commercial infrastructure and launched Optune, a novel medical device for the treatment of glioblastoma. He also held senior leadership roles at OSI/Astellas, Pharmacia/Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb and holds a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science from McGill University.

“We are excited to welcome Peter to Taiho Oncology as President & Chief Operating Officer,” said Tim Whitten, CEO of Taiho Oncology. “Peter is an innovator with a demonstrated track record of success. We believe his strong leadership capabilities and ability to deliver measurable results will help guide Taiho Oncology’s continued growth and innovation as we pursue our mission of improving the lives of patients with cancer, their families and their caregivers.”

“It's a privilege to join Taiho Oncology, a company with a remarkable legacy of scientific innovation, commercial excellence, patient-centered care and an exceptional culture – one that values integrity, collaboration, and the relentless pursuit of better outcomes for patients,” Mr. Melnyk said. “I’ve spent my career working to bring transformative oncology treatments to patients around the world. What excites me most about Taiho is the combination of deep scientific expertise, a mission-driven collaborative culture, and a shared commitment to making a difference for patients and their families.”

About Taiho Oncology, Inc.

The mission of Taiho Oncology, Inc. is to improve the lives of patients with cancer, their families and their caregivers. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of orally administered anti-cancer agents for various tumor types. Taiho Oncology has a robust pipeline of small-molecule clinical candidates targeting solid-tumor and hematological malignancies, with additional candidates in pre-clinical development. Taiho Oncology is a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. which is part of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Taiho Oncology is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey and oversees its parent company’s European and Canadian operations, which are located in Baar, Switzerland and Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

For more information, visit https://www.taihooncology.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Taiho Oncology and the Taiho Oncology logo are registered trademarks of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

