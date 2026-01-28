Pete Pharma and Curexa Enter Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Innovation in Compounded Therapies for the Telehealth Market

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pete Pharma, a leader in pharmaceutical innovation and pharmaceutical IP development, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Curexa, a nationally recognized 503A pharmacy serving a growing network of telehealth providers. This collaboration is designed to support Curexa’s continued growth through access to Pete Pharma’s intellectual property, formulation expertise, and scalable product development infrastructure.

As the telehealth landscape evolves, pharmacies like Curexa are under increasing pressure to deliver differentiated compounded medications that meet both clinical and commercial demands. Through this partnership, Pete Pharma will work closely with Curexa to streamline product development, optimize manufacturing processes, and support the launch of new, high-impact compounded therapies.

“Our goal with this partnership is to empower Curexa with the tools, technical guidance, and proprietary know-how they need to lead the next wave of innovation in compounding,” said Marc Joiner, co-owner of Pete Pharma. “Curexa has built strong relationships across the telehealth sector, our role is to help them scale with speed, precision, and product differentiation.”

Curexa is known for its unwavering commitment to product quality, regulatory compliance, and operational integrity, earning the trust of both providers and patients nationwide. This new partnership aims to build on that foundation by expanding Curexa’s ability to rapidly develop and deliver next-generation compounded therapies.

The partnership includes a definitive licensing agreement, under which Pete Pharma will support Curexa in the research, development, and commercialization of proprietary compounded products. By combining Curexa’s operational reach with Pete Pharma’s compounding innovation, the two companies aim to deliver improved patient experiences and strengthen Curexa’s position as a preferred fulfillment partner for digital healthcare platforms.

“This partnership is a natural evolution of Curexa’s strategy,” said Mark Taylor, CEO of Curexa. “Our collaboration with Pete Pharma positions us to bring new therapies to market more efficiently, with the technical foundation and IP support needed to stay ahead in a competitive and rapidly growing space.”

The agreement reflects a shared vision for the future of pharmacy, where speed to market, formulation quality, and innovation converge to support modern healthcare delivery models.

About Pete Pharma

Pete Pharma is a pharmaceutical innovation company focused on modernizing compounding through advanced formulation development, proprietary delivery systems, and pharmacy-first commercialization strategies. Its mission is to enable partners to launch differentiated, scalable, and compliant compounded therapies.

About Curexa

Curexa is a 503A/503B compounding pharmacy based in New Jersey, supporting a nationwide network of telehealth providers with prescription fulfillment and customized therapy solutions. Known for its operational excellence and responsiveness, Curexa plays a critical role in delivering personalized care in the digital health ecosystem.

