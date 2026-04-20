Petauri Strengthens Market Access Expertise with Addition of Senior Industry Leaders

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services platform expands life sciences consulting capabilities with key leadership additions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, today announced the addition of two senior industry leaders to its commercialization insights and access strategy team, Petauri Advisors.

"These additions represent exactly the type of real-world expertise our clients are seeking," said Dan Vanderpoel, President of Petauri Advisors. "Both leaders have sat on the other side of the table, making formulary, contracting, and policy decisions that directly impact access. Infusing that perspective strengthens how we help life sciences organizations anticipate challenges, engage decision-makers more effectively, and build strategies that drive meaningful impact."

These additions further strengthen Petauri Advisors' Access Customer Experience (ACE) bench, which is comprised of former access decision-makers with experience across all lines of business, including commercial payers, Medicare sponsors, Medicaid, and health systems. This depth of real-world perspective enhances the organization's ability to help clients navigate increasingly complex access environments and engage payers and systems with credibility and confidence.

Chris Stewart joins Petauri with more than 20 years of market access experience, most recently serving as Vice President of Manufacturer Trade Relations and Operations at Humana, where he led value-based contracting strategies, advancing rebate and contracting approaches across multiple lines of business. Chris brings deep expertise in federal and state drug and PBM policy, regulatory risk management, and value-based access strategies, informed by experience across both manufacturer and payer environments.

Vibha Goel joins Petauri with extensive PBM and clinical leadership experience, most recently holding senior clinical account executive roles supporting wholesale, commercial, and labor clients. At Evernorth/Express Scripts, she partnered closely with cross-functional teams to inform formulary decisions, support new product launches, optimize rebate strategies, and ensure alignment with CMS, FDA, and managed care regulations. Her earlier experience includes hands-on clinical operations roles within health plan environments and specialized pharmacy practice in pediatric and oncology care, providing a rare combination of frontline clinical insight and enterprise-level access strategy.

"As access dynamics become more complex, theoretical solutions are no longer enough," Vanderpoel added. "Our team is built around professionals who have operated inside these organizations. That depth of experience allows us to deliver guidance that is tailored to the realities our clients face."

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, commercialization support, patient services, and data and analytics.

Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group, the agencies of FORCE Communications, Mtech Access, Delta Hat, the agencies of the Brightly Network, Formulary Insights, and Artia Solutions, all now Powered by Petauri™. The legacy organizations now comprise Petauri's six business units—Petauri Advance, Petauri Advisors, Petauri Evidence, Petauri Kinect, Petauri MAx, and Artia Solutions. Over time, Oak Hill will invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances.

From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com.

Media Contact:

Liz Gulino



Petauri



Liz.Gulino@petauri.com



(917)410-1162

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SOURCE Petauri