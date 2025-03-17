PESG Report: Silexion Therapeutics’ Breakthrough Data Shows SIL204’s impact on both Primary Tumors & Metastasis – Signaling a Potential Paradigm Shift in Cancer Treatment

Silexion’s Groundbreaking Orthotopic Model Data and the Potential Expansion of its Development Plan Position SIL204 as Potential Transformative Therapy; Wall Street Maintains Buy Rating and $9 Price Target representing a signifcant premium of almost +600% over current prices; Silexion’s new expanded development plan expected to be completed shortly; Precision Oncology M&A Market has heated up in recent years with a series of Multi-Billion Dollar Acquisitions in the field

PESG Research releases a report covering Silexion Therapeutics' (NASDAQ: SLXN) latest developments: Silexion, a clinical-stage biotechnology company recently delivered potentially transformative preclinical data for its SIL204 therapeutic candidate. The latest findings represents a critical milestone in the fight against KRAS-driven cancers, particularly pancreatic cancer, showcasing significant potential in addressing one of oncology's most challenging targets.

The Scientific Breakthrough: Redefining Cancer Treatment Paradigms

Silexion’s orthotopic model studies have unveiled remarkable capabilities of SIL204 that could revolutionize cancer treatment approaches. The research demonstrated unprecedented efficacy across multiple pancreatic cancer models, with results that challenge existing therapeutic limitations:

In the AsPC-1 model (KRAS G12D mutation), the therapy showed approximately 70% reduction in tumor cell bioluminescence. The Panc-1 model revealed dose-dependent tumor cell reductions, while the BxPC-3 model exhibited up to 80% overall tumor cell reduction. Most critically, the study marks the first systematic validation of a therapy’s ability to suppress metastatic spread through systemic administration.

Market Context: Precision Oncology’s Evolving Landscape

The precision medicine market is experiencing explosive growth, projected to expand from $102 billion in 2024 to $470 billion by 2034. This growth is driven by innovative approaches like Silexion’s RNAi technology, which targets the notoriously challenging KRAS mutations found in over 90% of pancreatic cancers.

Industry dynamics in the past few years underscore the value of groundbreaking oncology assets. Notable acquisitions like Pfizer’s $43 billion purchase of Seagen and AbbVie’s $10.1 billion acquisition of Immunogen highlight the premium placed on innovative cancer therapies. Within this context, Silexion’s approach to targeting multiple KRAS mutations through systemic siRNA delivery stands out as a potentially significant advancement.

Wall Street’s Bullish Take on Silexion: ‘Buy’ Rating

Maxim Group has maintained its analysis of Silexion, rating the company a ‘buy’ and giving the stock a $9 dollar 12-month price target, representing an premium of almost ~600% over its current price. The anticipated progress with Silexion’s expanded development strategy suggests potential for significant strategic evolution, leveraging the recent orthotopic model breakthrough to explore broader clinical applications for SIL204.

Upcoming Catalysts: An Expanded Development Plan

The company is preparing to unveil details of its expanded development plan, which could provide critical insights into: Potential expansion of SIL204’s therapeutic reach, Strategy for advancing toward clinical trials, Exploration of additional cancer indications.

With data analysis complete and initial results promising, Silexion appears positioned at a potentially transformative moment in its development of KRAS-targeting therapies.

The precision oncology sector continues to evolve rapidly, and Silexion Therapeutics has demonstrated a capability to push the boundaries of current treatment paradigms. As the company moves forward, its innovative approach to addressing KRAS-driven cancers remains a critical development to watch.

News Highlights from Silexion

