Press Releases

Personalis to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 28, 2025 
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced today that its management team will be attending the following conferences:



  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY
  • Lake Street 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at the Yale Club in New York, NY

About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care from biopsy through the life of the patient. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest timepoints, enable selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).


Contacts

Investor Relations:
Caroline Corner
investors@personalis.com
415-202-5678

Media:
pr@personalis.com

