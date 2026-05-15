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Press Releases

Personalis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

May 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced today that its management team will be participating in the following investor events:



  • Craig Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 28, 2026 at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.
  • Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on June 3, 2026 at the Marriot Marquis in New York, NY.

About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care throughout the patient journey. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest timepoints, enable selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).


Contacts

Investor Relations:
Caroline Corner
investors@personalis.com
415-202-5678

Media:
pr@personalis.com

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