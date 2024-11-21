Personalis to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 20, 2024

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced today that its management team will participate at the following investor conferences:





Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Fireside Chat Time: 12:30 pm Eastern Time

Location: The Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY

TD Cowen Diagnosing Tomorrow: Tools & Technologies for the Next Decade

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Panel Topic: MRD - The Future Tech Stack

Panel Time: 1:30 pm Eastern Time

Location: One Vanderbilt in New York, NY

About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care from biopsy through the life of the patient. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest timepoints, enable the selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

