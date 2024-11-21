SUBSCRIBE
Personalis to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 20, 2024

November 20, 2024 
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced today that its management team will participate at the following investor conferences:


  • Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
    Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
    Fireside Chat Time: 12:30 pm Eastern Time
    Location: The Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY
  • TD Cowen Diagnosing Tomorrow: Tools & Technologies for the Next Decade
    Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
    Panel Topic: MRD - The Future Tech Stack
    Panel Time: 1:30 pm Eastern Time
    Location:     One Vanderbilt in New York, NY

About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care from biopsy through the life of the patient. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest timepoints, enable the selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts

Investors:
Caroline Corner
investors@personalis.com
415-202-5678

Media:
pr@personalis.com

