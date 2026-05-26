Personalis to Highlight Breadth of NeXT Personal® Ultra-Sensitive ctDNA Data at ASCO 2026 Annual Meeting, Including Podium Presentation from TRACERx Consortium

Abstracts span six cancer types, including new data on single-digit parts-per-million ctDNA detection

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, today announced that six clinical abstracts demonstrating the broad use of its NeXT Personal® test will be presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.

Highlights include an oral podium presentation from the landmark TRACERx study, which demonstrates the clinical impact of NeXT Personal’s single-digit parts-per-million (ppm) sensitivity in early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). By detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) at these ultra-low thresholds, NeXT Personal continues to set new benchmarks for MRD test performance.

“At ASCO, our collaborators will present data that underscores the critical importance of ultrasensitive MRD testing across six distinct solid tumor types, including exceptional new data in colorectal and lung cancer,” said Richard Chen, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer of Personalis. “This data builds upon foundational evidence from our landmark publications in breast cancer, lung cancer, and immunotherapy monitoring, confirming that the ultrasensitive detection provided by NeXT Personal enables early identification of recurrence and precise assessments of therapy response.”

Key clinical highlights at ASCO include:

Ultrasensitive Colorectal Cancer Data (VICTORI Study): Updated results from the prospective VICTORI surveillance cohort, led by the University of British Columbia, highlight NeXT Personal’s strong performance in detecting ctDNA among Stage I-III colorectal cancer patients. The test achieved 100% longitudinal sensitivity for recurrence—including difficult-to-detect metastatic sites—and >80% landmark sensitivity as early as four weeks post-surgery.

Updated results from the prospective VICTORI surveillance cohort, led by the University of British Columbia, highlight NeXT Personal’s strong performance in detecting ctDNA among Stage I-III colorectal cancer patients. The test achieved 100% longitudinal sensitivity for recurrence—including difficult-to-detect metastatic sites—and >80% landmark sensitivity as early as four weeks post-surgery. Clinical Importance of Ultrasensitive ctDNA Detection at Single-Digit Levels (TRACERx Podium Presentation): Utilizing samples from the TRACERx lung cancer cohort, investigators demonstrate that NeXT Personal ctDNA detections at the very lowest levels <10ppm identify patients at high risk for relapse.

Utilizing samples from the TRACERx lung cancer cohort, investigators demonstrate that NeXT Personal ctDNA detections at the very lowest levels <10ppm identify patients at high risk for relapse. Expanded Clinical Evidence for NeXT Personal Across Solid Tumor Types: New clinical data will be presented across six cancer types, including colorectal, lung, melanoma, ovarian, endometrial, and renal cell cancers.

Presentation Schedule

Oral Podium Presentation

Title: Clinical validity of ultrasensitive single-digit parts per million ctDNA detection in non–small cell lung cancer (TRACERx)

Presenter: Jonathan Wan, MD, PhD, University College London

Jonathan Wan, MD, PhD, University College London Abstract: #8017 | Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers

#8017 | Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers Time: May 31, 2026, 4:30 PM–6:00 PM CDT

Poster Presentations

Colorectal Cancer (VICTORI Study): Minimal residual disease (MRD) detection using an ultra-sensitive assay in a prospective colorectal cancer cohort: Updates from the VICTORI study. (University of British Columbia). Abstract #396 | Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer | Time: May 30, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT

(University of British Columbia). | Gastrointestinal Cancer | May 30, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT Renal Cell Carcinoma: Ultrasensitive circulating tumor DNA detection and molecular clearance as a prognostic and predictive marker in advanced renal cell carcinoma. (Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria - IDIS). Abstract #30 | Session: Genitourinary Cancer | Time: May 31, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT

(Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria - IDIS). | Genitourinary Cancer | May 31, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT Melanoma: Ultrasensitive ctDNA detection for relapse and response prediction in melanoma patients treated with immunotherapy. (University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf - UKE). Abstract #288 | Session: Melanoma/Skin Cancers | Time: May 31, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT

(University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf - UKE). | Melanoma/Skin Cancers | May 31, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT Endometrial Cancer: Ultra-sensitive circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) detection as a predictor of survival outcomes in endometrial cancer patients undergoing frontline treatment. (MD Anderson Cancer Center). Abstract #277 | Session: Gynecologic Cancer | Time: June 1, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT

(MD Anderson Cancer Center). | Gynecologic Cancer | June 1, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT Ovarian Cancer: Circulating tumor DNA enhances detection of high-risk minimal residual disease in ovarian cancer relative to second-look laparoscopy. (MD Anderson Cancer Center). Abstract #233 | Session: Gynecologic Cancer | Time: June 1, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT

About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care throughout the patient journey. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest timepoints, enable selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can generally be identified by terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “if,” “may,” “will” or similar expressions. These statements include those relating to: the clinical performance, breadth of indications or use, or clinical impact of, NeXT Personal, or the ability of NeXT Personal to set new benchmarks for MRD test performance, detect circulating tumor DNA at ultra-low thresholds such as single-digit parts-per-million (ppm), identify recurrence early, precisely assess therapy response, or achieve 100% longitudinal sensitivity for recurrence—including difficult-to-detect metastatic sites—or >80% landmark sensitivity as early as four weeks post-surgery. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that relate to Personalis’ ability to demonstrate attributes, advantages or clinical validity or utility of the NeXT Personal test, including the NeXT Personal MRD assay remaining unique in its ability to detect traces of cancer in the ultrasensitive range; future clinical data differing from the clinical data previously presented or expected results; the rate of adoption and use of the NeXT Personal test; changes in health care policy, which could increase Personalis’ costs, decrease Personalis’ revenue, and impact sales of and reimbursement for Personalis’ tests; Personalis’ ability to obtain Medicare coverage and reimbursement in additional indications and the timing thereof; the impact of competition and macroeconomic factors on Personalis’ business; the partnering and/or collaboration arrangements that Personalis has entered into or may enter into in the future may not be successful, or may terminate, which could adversely impact Personalis’ business or affect its ability to develop and commercialize its services and products; having a limited number of suppliers; and customer concentration. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted in these forward-looking statements are described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Personalis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2026, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Personalis undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Not affiliated with or endorsed by ASCO.

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