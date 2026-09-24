Persevere Therapeutics Announces Treatment of First Patient in its MIROC-1 Phase 2a Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trial

CHESTERBROOK, PA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persevere Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company developing misetionamide — a first-in-class inhibitor of MYC, historically viewed as undruggable and coined ‘the grand orchestrator of cancer growth’ — today announced that the first patient has been enrolled and treated in MIROC-1, the company’s Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating misetionamide as monotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). The first patient was treated at the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania, one of four leading cancer centers participating in the trial.

MIROC-1 (Misetionamide in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer) is an open-label, single-arm Phase 2a trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of misetionamide as monotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The trial will enroll 18 patients across four leading U.S. academic cancer centers. Participating sites include: University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA) — first patient treated; Rush University Medical Center / MD Anderson Cancer Center (Chicago, IL) — currently screening; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center / Harvard Medical School (Boston, MA) and University of Kansas Cancer Center (Kansas City, KS) — both expected to begin screening within the month.

"Treating the first patient in MIROC-1 is a defining moment for Persevere Therapeutics and, more importantly, for the women living with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who urgently need new treatment options," said Seymour Fein, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Persevere Therapeutics. "Misetionamide’s unique ability to target MYC — a driver of tumor growth and proliferation that has proven impervious to prior therapeutic approaches — gives us genuine hope that we can meaningfully change outcomes for these patients. We are deeply grateful to our clinical partners, and above all, to the patients and families who are placing their trust in this program."

Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer represents one of the most challenging malignancies in oncology. According to the American Cancer Society approximately 21,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the United States each year, and the majority will eventually develop platinum-resistance, at which point treatment options are limited and median survival is measured in months. 12,400 women die each year of ovarian cancer.

About Persevere Therapeutics

Persevere Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing misetionamide, a first-in-class small molecule that inhibits MYC — historically viewed as undruggable and coined 'the grand orchestrator of cancer growth'. The company holds two open, active FDA INDs for ovarian and pancreatic cancers, and has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer. Persevere has initiated the MIROC-1 Phase 2a trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer with the first patient treated in September 2026 across four leading U.S. cancer centers. The company was named Persevere as an enduring reminder that we must 'Never Give Up' on behalf of cancer patients who persevere every day. Our mission is the singular pursuit of improved clinical outcomes for cancer patients with our novel therapeutic, misetionamide. For more information, visit www.perseveretherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," or "continue" or similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the therapeutic potential of misetionamide; plans and expectations for ongoing and future clinical trials.

Media and Investor Contact:



Ben Steinmetz

Persevere Therapeutics, Inc.

Ben.Steinmetz@perseveretherapeutics.com

