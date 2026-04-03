Peri Launches First Wearable Device Designed Specifically for Perimenopause

Women's health company gives women real data to take control of their care and advocate for themselves in a system that has historically dismissed them

DUBLIN, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peri, the women's health and data company, has launched the first wearable device purpose-built for perimenopause. Through continuous biometric tracking, the device gives women an objective picture of what's actually happening in their bodies over time, along with actionable insights to take control of their symptoms and care. The data Peri is collecting represents the first large-scale dataset on perimenopause, with the potential to reshape how treatments are developed, how clinical decisions are made, and how a healthcare system that has historically dismissed women during this transition actually serves them.

The device is now available for purchase at www.myperi.co, priced at $449 with no subscription or recurring fees. It is FSA and HSA-eligible.

Perimenopause is one of the most common and least understood areas of health, with symptoms ranging from hot flashes and sleep disruption to anxiety, brain fog, and joint pain. Yet there are no standardized biomarkers and no objective way to measure how perimenopause evolves. It is an area of medicine that is wildly under-researched and underfunded; women were not required to be included in clinical research in the U.S. until 1993, and even today, most doctors receive between zero and two hours of training on menopause. Of the 60% of women who seek clinical help, 70% leave without answers.

"We built Peri because women deserve to see what's actually happening in their bodies, not second-guess their own experience or rely on a system that wasn't built for them," said Heidi Davis, co-founder & CEO of Peri. "With Peri, they can make informed decisions about their care, see whether a treatment is actually working, and take real control of their health."

Peri's wearable is a small, lightweight sensor worn under the breast, designed for continuous wear through exercise, sleep, and showering. Unlike wrist-based or ring devices, its placement allows it to accurately capture vasomotor symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats. The company spent five years building its AI platform and database from scratch, with every algorithm trained exclusively on continuous data collected from women in perimenopause. Peri's companion app translates that raw data into a detailed picture of how symptoms, sleep, mood, and activity levels connect, delivering personalized insights on a weekly, monthly, and cyclical basis.

The larger vision extends beyond symptom management. Perimenopause is a physiological turning point associated with long-term outcomes in cardiovascular health, bone density, and cognitive function. By tracking comprehensively over time, Peri is building a health record that can identify risk factors years before they become conditions.

The Peri kit includes the wearable device, two rechargeable batteries, 20 adhesives, a charger, and a USB cable.

About Peri



Peri is a women's health data company that has built the first wearable device designed specifically for perimenopause. Founded in 2021 by scientist Heidi Davis and physiologist Dr. Donal O'Gorman, the company is based in Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit www.myperi.co.

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SOURCE Peri