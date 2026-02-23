Pediatrix Medical Group Announces 47th Annual NEO: The Conference for Neonatology

Leading Educational Event Brings Together Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine Clinicians Dedicated to Improving Outcomes in Newborn Care

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MD--Pediatrix® Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD), a leading provider of physician services, is proud to host the 47th annual NEO: The Conference for Neonatology, taking place Feb. 25-27 in Las Vegas. NEO brings together top neonatology experts to discuss current issues and new advances in neonatal medicine.

For over 45 years, Pediatrix has been a trusted leader in neonatology, caring for or providing diagnostics to approximately one-quarter of all newborn babies in the U.S.

The national rate of preterm birth remains at an all-time high at 10.4%, meaning about 380,000 babies – one in every ten – were born prematurely in 2024. The March of Dimes’ 2025 Report Card, released in November, revealed that the nation received a D+ grade for preterm births for the fourth year in a row.

“These results underscore the ongoing need for innovation in neonatal-perinatal medicine,” said Timothy Biela, M.D., a neonatologist at Pediatrix Neonatology of San Antonio and director of the NEO conference. “We take pride in leading research initiatives and offering continuing education not only for our own clinicians but also for all providers involved in this highly specialized field. Our goal is to enhance outcomes for our tiniest, highest-risk patients.”

Conference Overview

This year’s conference welcomes participants from across the globe to engage with leading experts who will share the latest research, innovations and pressing topics in neonatal-perinatal medicine. Attendees will gain insights from distinguished speakers and participate in interactive sessions designed to foster learning and collaboration among clinicians.

Session Highlights

Transforming Outcomes for Mothers and Babies

Neonatal Surgery and Nutrition: Bridging Innovation and Outcomes

Patent Ductus Arteriosus Management: Medical vs. Surgical

Ethical Considerations in Neonatal Care

From Oxygen to Artificial Intelligence: The Future of Neonatal Respiratory Care

Advancements in Neonatal Nutrition

Neonatal Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Pre-Conference Workshop

These sessions are designed to address both clinical excellence and the evolving challenges faced by neonatal-perinatal teams. The Neonatal POCUS Pre-Conference Workshop offers hands-on experience with cutting-edge ultrasound techniques, supporting the advancement of bedside diagnostics and care.

Legends of Neonatology Hall of Fame

Pediatrix is honored to announce that Waldemar Carlo, M.D., will be inducted into the Legends of Neonatology Hall of Fame during the conference. Dr. Carlo is celebrated for his pioneering research in neonatal resuscitation, global health initiatives and commitment to improving neonatal outcomes worldwide. His work has influenced clinical protocols and shaped the next generation of neonatal care providers.

Accreditation

Participants attending the NEO conference will have the opportunity to earn accredited continuing education credits. The Pediatrix Center for Research, Education, Quality and Safety is accredited by:

The Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide continuing medical education for physicians, designating this live activity for a maximum of 20.00 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits ™.

™. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation as a provider of nursing continuing professional development, designating this live activity for a maximum of 20.00 nursing contact hours.

