PDS Biotech to Host Key Opinion Leader Event on December 17 at 12 p.m. ET

Discussion topics to include pathology and prevalence of HPV16-positive head and neck cancer, VERSATILE-003 Phase 3 clinical trial design and initiation

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB) (“PDS Biotech” or the “Company”), a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers and the development of infectious disease vaccines, today announced a Key Opinion Leader (“KOL”) event to discuss the pathology and growing prevalence of HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (“HNSCC”) as well as the Company’s upcoming VERSATILE-003 Phase 3 clinical trial of Versamune® HPV + pembrolizumab for first-line treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic HPV16-positive HNSCC.

The KOL event will take place on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 12 p.m. ET and panel participants include:

Francis “Frank” Worden, M.D., Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan

Kevin Harrington, MBBS, Ph.D., The Institute of Cancer Research, United Kingdom

The event will be moderated by Kirk Shepard, M.D., PDS Biotech’s Chief Medical Officer.

Webcast and Registration Details

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Time: 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET

Registration: Click here

About Our Speakers

Francis Worden, M.D., is a clinical professor awarded the Nancy Wigginton Oncology Research Professor of Thyroid Cancer endowed chair at the Rogel Cancer Center at the University of Michigan. He is a clinical investigator with the multidisciplinary head and neck cancer and lung cancer teams. Dr. Worden is a leading expert in the treatment of HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancer. He has co-authored over 190 peer-reviewed articles and participated in approximately 20 clinical trials with three ongoing trials in HNSCC, including the VERSATILE-002 trial. Dr. Worden received his medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine. He completed a combined internal medicine and pediatrics residency at the Detroit Medical Center and finished a medical oncology/hematology fellowship at the University of Michigan. In 2000, Dr. Worden joined the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center faculty.

Kevin Harrington, MBBS, Ph.D., is Head of the Division of Radiotherapy and Imaging at The Institute of Cancer Research in the United Kingdom. Dr. Harrington is a Professor of Biological Cancer Therapies at The Institute of Cancer Research. He was the principal investigator for KEYNOTE-048, the pivotal clinical trial that supported the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the use of pembrolizumab and pembrolizumab + chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic HNSCC. Earlier this year, Dr. Harrington presented the results of the VERSATILE-002 clinical trial during the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress. He studied medicine at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London and began focusing on head and neck cancer as a Ph.D. student at Hammersmith Hospital. Dr. Harrington completed post-doctoral research in molecular medicine at the Mayo Clinic, before being appointed as a Consultant Oncologist at The Royal Marsden National Health Service Foundation in 2001. He has published more than 600 articles on cancer treatment.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology is a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers and the development of infectious disease vaccines. The Company plans to initiate a pivotal clinical trial to advance its lead program in advanced HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell cancers. PDS Biotech’s lead investigational targeted immunotherapy Versamune® HPV is being developed in combination with a standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor, and also in a triple combination including PDS01ADC, an IL-12 fused antibody drug conjugate (ADC), and a standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor.

For more information, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com

Forward Looking Statements

