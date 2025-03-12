PAVmed to Hold a Business Update Conference Call and Webcast on March 25, 2025

Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (“PAVmed” or the “Company”), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company, operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, today announced that it will host a business update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET. During the call, Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a business update including an overview of the Company’s operations and growth strategy. In addition, Dennis McGrath, PAVmed’s President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2024 financial results.

The webcast will be available at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at pavmed.com. Alternatively, to access the conference call by telephone, U.S.-based callers should dial 1-800-836-8184 and international listeners should dial 1-646-357-8785. All listeners should provide the operator with the conference call name “PAVmed Business Update” to join.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at pavmed.com.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics (Nasdaq: LUCD), is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company that markets the EsoGuardEsophageal DNA Test and EsoCheckEsophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to mitigate the risks of esophageal cancer deaths. Its other subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring using implantable biologic sensors with wireless communication along with a custom suite of connected external devices. Veris is concurrently developing an implantable physiological monitor, designed to be implanted alongside a chemotherapy port, which will interface with the Veris Cancer Care Platform.

For more and for more information about PAVmed, please visit pavmed.com.

For more information about Lucid Diagnostics, please visit luciddx.com.

For more information about Veris Health, please visit verishealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pavmed-to-hold-a-business-update-conference-call-and-webcast-on-march-25-2025-302396797.html

SOURCE PAVmed Inc.