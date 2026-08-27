Patients Representing the Power of Advanced Therapies to Take Center Stage at Emily Whitehead Foundation’s 2026 Believe Ball

Gathering in Philadelphia on Sept. 25 Will Bring Patients and Cell and Gene Therapies Community Together to Grow Support for Greater Access to Life-Saving Treatments

PHILIPSBURG, Pa., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine leading voices in advanced therapies and patient advocacy will be coming together in Philadelphia this September. The Emily Whitehead Foundation today announced the "warrior" emcees who will present their stories at its 2026 Believe Ball on Friday, Sept. 25, bringing the voices of patients and families directly to the forefront of one of the advanced therapies community's most meaningful annual events.

The Believe Ball emcees represent the life-changing impact of groundbreaking treatments including CAR T-cell therapy, tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy and CRISPR gene editing. Together these patients and their families embody the hope, resilience and advocacy that define the Emily Whitehead Foundation's mission to expand access to advanced therapies for patients around the world facing cancer and rare diseases.

The 2026 Warrior emcees include:

Set in Philadelphia where Emily Whitehead became the first child in the world to be saved by CAR T-cell therapy, the Believe Ball is a powerful bridge between patients and the scientists, healthcare providers, developers and manufacturers working to advance life-saving treatments worldwide.

The Believe Ball brings together patients, caregivers, advocates, researchers, healthcare leaders and the advanced therapies community for an unforgettable evening of hope, impact, and progress. In addition to connecting people who work in biotech, pharmaceuticals and healthcare with cancer and rare disease patients and families they are helping, the Believe Ball will feature:

Thanks to Believe Ball title sponsor Novartis and other partners, the Emily Whitehead Foundation is growing its support for patients and caregivers affected by cancer and rare diseases, and advocacy for all patients who can be treated with advanced therapies. Believe Ball sponsorships are still available, and all contributions support the realization of the foundation's mission to activate cures so countless more individuals like Emily Whitehead can survive and thrive.

At just five years old, Emily was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. After relapsing twice and exhausting standard treatments, Emily was enrolled in a clinical trial for a groundbreaking therapy called CAR T-cell therapy. She became the first child in the world to receive the treatment. Today, Emily is thriving and cancer-free. With a global network of scientists, industry collaborators, and generous contributors, the Emily Whitehead Foundation is driven to turn Emily's survivor story into countless more survivor stories.

About the Emily Whitehead Foundation

The Emily Whitehead Foundation, a non-profit organization, is the leading voice of the patient for advanced therapies. Founded by the parents of Emily Whitehead, the first child to receive life-saving CAR T-cell therapy, the foundation advocates for greater access to advanced treatments and provides support to all individuals affected by cancer and rare disease. With a global network of scientists, industry collaborators, and generous contributors, the foundation is driven to turn Emily's survivor story into countless more survivor stories. For more information, visit emilywhiteheadfoundation.org.

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SOURCE Emily Whitehead Foundation