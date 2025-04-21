SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

PathAI Announces Poster Presentations at the 2025 American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting

April 21, 2025 | 
2 min read

BOSTON, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a global leader in AI-powered pathology solutions, today announced it will present research from the outputs of PathAI's pathology universal transformer (PLUTO) foundation model and portfolio of oncology products at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held from April 25–30, 2025, in Chicago, IL.

The data to be presented demonstrate the power of PathAI’s pathology universal transformer (PLUTO) foundation model to anchor models that predict oncogenic molecular driver alterations from routine hematoxylin and eosin (H&E)-stained whole slide images (WSIs). These presentations also highlight PathExplore1, PathAI’s AI-powered panel of histopathology features that spatially characterize the tumor microenvironment (TME) with single-cell resolution.These novel findings illustrate the potential of PathAI’s AI models to facilitate screening of patient samples for clinical trials.

Poster Details

Session: Artificial Intelligence for Digital Pathology and Spatial Molecular Technologies
Section: 45

Title: AI-powered approaches accurately predict t(11;14) positive multiple myeloma from H&E-stained histologic sections by identifying regions demonstrating lymphoplasmacytic cytology (Abstract Number 2425 / 10)

  • Presenter: Lara Murray, Ph.D., Senior Translational Science Lead, PathAI
  • Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Title: Artificial intelligence enables prediction of MET amplification & associated morphologic features from H&E-stained NSCLC specimens (Abstract Number 2430 / 15 )

  • Presenter: Ylaine Gerardin, Ph.D., Principal Biomedical Data Scientist, PathAI
  • Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Follow PathAI on LinkedIn for more updates from the AACR Annual Meeting and visit our team at booth #4133.

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of integrated AI and digital pathology solutions dedicated to transforming diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, PathAI aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive the future of medical diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.pathai.com.

Footnote

1PathExplore is For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Company Contact
Elizabeth Storti
elizabeth.storti@pathai.com

Media Contact
Daniel Donato
LifeSci Communications
ddonato@lifescicomms.com


