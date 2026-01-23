Parse Biosciences Launches Workflow for Immune Repertoire and Transcriptome Analysis

New Trailmaker functionality integrates immune repertoire and whole transcriptome data to deliver rapid, publication-ready insights

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, the leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, today announced the launch of a fully integrated immune repertoire and whole transcriptome analysis workflow in its data analysis platform, Trailmaker™. The new functionality complements Parse’s existing portfolio of Evercode immune products to enable a full end-to-end workflow for researchers.

Immunologists have lacked an integrated, purpose-built platform capable of connecting immune repertoire data with whole transcriptome single cell insights. As a result, interpreting clonal behavior, understanding functional cell states, and drawing meaningful biological conclusions has often required stitching together fragmented tools, custom code, or inconsistent visualization approaches. The new Trailmaker functionality directly addresses these challenges by providing an accessible, end-to-end immune profiling solution that brings repertoire and transcriptional information together in a cohesive environment.

The new functionality combines immune repertoire and whole transcriptome data to give researchers a complete view of clonal structure, diversity, and antigen-driven signatures. Users can visualize clonotypes and cell types on an integrated UMAP, quickly identify dominant clones with frequency and honeycomb plots, and use unique motif analysis to detect conserved patterns. By linking repertoire data with full transcriptome expression, Trailmaker makes it easy to connect clonotypes to their transcriptional states, reveal clonotype-specific gene programs, and run targeted differential expression, delivering deeper, more contextualized biological insights.

“Our goal has always been to remove barriers for researchers,“ says Charlie Roco, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Parse. “By making immune profiling intuitive and more fully integrated, we’re empowering immunologists to spend less time wrangling the data and more time assigning biological significance.”

To learn more, attend the company’s upcoming educational webinar on January 29 at 8:00 AM Pacific Time: https://parse.bio/45bmrJT.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

Kaitie Kramer

kkramer@parsebiosciences.com | 858.504.0455