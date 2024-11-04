Parse Biosciences Launches Evercode Low Input Fixation for Cells and Nuclei

New kits require low input and provide added flexibility and performance for single cell researchers

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, a leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, today announced the launch and availability of Evercode™ Low Input Fixation kits for both cells and nuclei. The new kits empower researchers who have a small number of starting cells or nuclei who ordinarily might not be able to perform single cell sequencing using fixed cells.





Fixation is a strategy used by many single cell researchers because it enables them to collect samples at different times and then perform library preparation and sequencing at once when all of the samples are amassed. Yet, a well-known challenge across all fixation technologies is that they require a certain number of cells or nuclei, usually 50,000 or greater. With the new kits from Parse, researchers can start with as few as 10,000 cells or nuclei.

The new low input fixation kits are ideal for researchers working with limited cells across various conditions or those handling rare and precious samples. These kits offer enhanced flexibility and access to single cell analysis, allowing customers to fix up to 96 samples simultaneously in plate format. This upgrade significantly improves applications such as high-throughput drug screening and the profiling of patient samples from large cohorts.

“The release of the Evercode Low Input Fixation kits is a direct reflection of the feedback we have received from our customers,” states Charlie Roco, PhD, chief technology officer and co-founder of Parse Biosciences. “The kits are another step toward providing the research community with greater access and flexibility for conducting single cell studies.”

The new kits are available for shipment immediately. Parse team members will be onsite at ASHG to unveil additional details about Evercode Low Input Fixation kits for cells and nuclei. Visit the team in Booth #703 throughout the conference.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

With technology developed at the University of Washington by co-founders Alex Rosenberg and Charles Roco, Parse has raised over $100 million in capital and is now used by over 2,000 customers across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode™ Whole Transcriptome, Evercode™ TCR, Evercode™ BCR, Gene Select, and a solution for data analysis, Trailmaker™.

Parse Biosciences is based in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union district, where it recently expanded into a new headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory. To learn more, please visit https://www.parsebiosciences.com/.

