SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Parnell Acquires Noble Pharma LLC, Expanding U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities

April 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

Acquisition adds FDA‑ and DEA-accredited manufacturing facility to Parnell’s operations

SYDNEY, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parnell today announced the acquisition of Noble Pharma LLC, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturer, according to the Securities Purchase Agreement dated November 26, 2025.



With this strategic acquisition, Parnell strengthens its U.S. operations and further advances its long-term commitment to delivering high‑quality products, reliable supply, and an enhanced level of support to its customers and distribution partners. Noble Pharma significantly enhances Parnell’s manufacturing capabilities, improves supply continuity, and supports continued growth across the company’s expanding product portfolio.

“Completing this acquisition marks an important milestone for Parnell,” said Brad McCarthy, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Noble Pharma’s operational excellence and established U.S. manufacturing footprint perfectly complement our mission to provide consistent supply, superior quality, and exceptional service to our partners and customers.”

The acquisition positions Parnell for continued expansion across the U.S. market, enabling the company to scale production, accelerate innovation, and better serve its growing customer base.

About Noble Pharma

Noble Pharma is an FDA- and DEA-accredited, pharmaceutical manufacturer located in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Its capabilities include suspensions, liquids, tablets, boluses, powders, gels, pastes, creams, and ointments.

About Parnell

Parnell is a veterinary pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative animal health solutions. With a strong commitment to quality and customer partnerships, Parnell currently manufactures and markets products for companion and production animals in 10 countries. Discover more at www.parnell.com.

©2026 Parnell Technologies Pty LTD. MKT-26-072 PC US


Contacts

Media Contact:
Angela Kille
Associate Director of Strategic Marketing
angela.kille@parnell.com
913-274-2100

Australia Mergers & acquisitions Manufacturing
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Big fish eats small, takeover of the company. Art collage.
Mergers & acquisitions
Neurocrine Nabs Rare Obesity Disorder Drug in ‘Surprising’ $2.9B Soleno Deal
April 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Close-up Of Businessperson Shaking Hands With Robot
Mergers & acquisitions
AI Giant Anthropic Leans Into Life Sciences With $400M Coefficient Bio Catch
April 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Insights
Lean Derisking: Smart Ways to Cross Drug Development’s “Valley of Death”
April 6, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Vector illustration of a businessman unplugging polluted factory
Manufacturing
BioNTech Starts Shuttering Singapore mRNA Manufacturing Site Amid Pipeline Pivot
April 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor