Parnell Acquires Noble Pharma LLC, Expanding U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities

Acquisition adds FDA‑ and DEA-accredited manufacturing facility to Parnell’s operations

SYDNEY, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parnell today announced the acquisition of Noble Pharma LLC, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturer, according to the Securities Purchase Agreement dated November 26, 2025.

With this strategic acquisition, Parnell strengthens its U.S. operations and further advances its long-term commitment to delivering high‑quality products, reliable supply, and an enhanced level of support to its customers and distribution partners. Noble Pharma significantly enhances Parnell’s manufacturing capabilities, improves supply continuity, and supports continued growth across the company’s expanding product portfolio.

“Completing this acquisition marks an important milestone for Parnell,” said Brad McCarthy, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Noble Pharma’s operational excellence and established U.S. manufacturing footprint perfectly complement our mission to provide consistent supply, superior quality, and exceptional service to our partners and customers.”

The acquisition positions Parnell for continued expansion across the U.S. market, enabling the company to scale production, accelerate innovation, and better serve its growing customer base.

About Noble Pharma

Noble Pharma is an FDA- and DEA-accredited, pharmaceutical manufacturer located in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Its capabilities include suspensions, liquids, tablets, boluses, powders, gels, pastes, creams, and ointments.

About Parnell

Parnell is a veterinary pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative animal health solutions. With a strong commitment to quality and customer partnerships, Parnell currently manufactures and markets products for companion and production animals in 10 countries. Discover more at www.parnell.com.

©2026 Parnell Technologies Pty LTD. MKT-26-072 PC US

Media Contact:

Angela Kille

Associate Director of Strategic Marketing

angela.kille@parnell.com

913-274-2100