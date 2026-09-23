Parkinson’s Foundation Requests Applications for Second Annual “Paul Oreffice Innovations in Care Awards”

Clinically-oriented research grants advance models of care for Parkinson's

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson’s Foundation announced today it is accepting applications for the second annual "Paul Oreffice Innovations in Care Awards" to fund innovative practices in clinical care that can improve the health and quality of life for people with Parkinson's disease (PD). Now open to clinicians of all stages, the two-year awards provide pilot funding for clinically-oriented research of new care delivery models for people living with PD.

"Individuals with PD require specialized and comprehensive care," said Parkinson's Foundation President & CEO John L. Lehr. "As part of our dedication to helping people with PD thrive, these unique Parkinson's Foundation awards celebrate novel approaches to care while raising awareness of the PD community's distinct health needs."

The Paul Oreffice Innovations in Care Awards invests nearly $600,000 toward awards that are an outgrowth of discussions at the Parkinson's Foundation National Roundtable on Care and Innovation held in the Fall of 2025 and the creation of the National Agenda, released early in 2026. These discussions helped to establish a consensus around the most urgent priorities for people living with PD. The awards align with the core themes of this work and will promote forward-thinking strategies.

"As we gather findings from research of new care delivery models, our Care Awards continue to build evidence needed to strengthen recommendations for Parkinson's care standards nationwide," said Sneha Mantri, MS, MD, FAAN, chief medical officer for the Parkinson's Foundation. "Through our involvement in the National Parkinson's Project, we will continue to attract further support for improvement in PD care and ensure every person with Parkinson's has access to timely, high-quality and affordable care."

The awards are open to all clinicians who are licensed to care for patients in the United States and can demonstrate a significant focus on PD. Physicians must have completed a residency in neurology or be able to justify that the relevance of their training pathway is of benefit to people with PD, while allied health professionals must hold an advanced degree. Applications should fall into one of the following categories:

Community Clinician Capability (enhance clinician's ability to manage Parkinson's leveraging movement disorder expertise, training, and education, i.e., hub-and-spoke-model)

(enhance clinician's ability to manage Parkinson's leveraging movement disorder expertise, training, and education, i.e., hub-and-spoke-model) Care Models (develop sustainable and integrated models that improve care coordination and patient outcomes)

(develop sustainable and integrated models that improve care coordination and patient outcomes) Patient-Centered Technologies (prioritizing technologies that are clinically relevant, scalable, and backed by a strong business case)

(prioritizing technologies that are clinically relevant, scalable, and backed by a strong business case) Defining the Minimum Clinical Datasets (aimed at supporting care coordination across settings for people with PD)

Applications for the award will initially be screened with a letter of intent that is due November 1, 2026. Proposals deemed meritorious and of interest will be invited to submit a full application due in March 2027, while the award will commence later in the spring. Letters of intent can be submitted here.

The Paul Oreffice Innovations in Care Awards honors Parkinson's Foundation board member Paul Oreffice, who was a tireless Parkinson's advocate from his appointment to the board of the National Parkinson Foundation in 1989 until his death in 2024.

Visit Parkinson.org/ClinicianGrants for more information about Parkinson's Foundation grant opportunities or contact programs@parkinson.org with any questions regarding this award.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $513 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, X, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting more than one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., trouble sleeping, loss of smell and depression). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Melissa Nobles Gonzalez



Parkinson's Foundation



mgonzalez@parkinson.org



305.537.9134

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SOURCE Parkinson's Foundation