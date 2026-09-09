Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Names Maria Olson Chief Advancement Officer

Olson joins PICI following senior fundraising leadership roles at the American Cancer Society and American Heart Association, where she drove record-breaking revenue growth for mission-driven health organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) today announced the appointment of Maria Olson as Chief Advancement Officer. A seasoned nonprofit executive with more than 20 years of experience leading transformational fundraising and donor engagement strategies, Olson will guide PICI's global philanthropic efforts and advancement initiatives as the organization works to accelerate breakthrough cancer research and bring new therapies to patients.

In her new role, Olson will lead PICI's philanthropic strategy, cultivate and deepen relationships with donors and partners, and identify new opportunities to expand the resources supporting the organization's scientific network. Her leadership comes at a pivotal time for PICI, as it builds on its collaborative model to advance innovative cancer immunotherapies and move promising discoveries from the laboratory toward patients.

"Maria brings an exceptional combination of strategic vision, fundraising expertise and a deep understanding of what it takes to build lasting relationships with donors and partners," said Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, CEO of PICI. "As PICI continues to expand the reach and impact of its scientific network, Maria's leadership will be instrumental in building the philanthropic community needed to advance bold ideas, support breakthrough research and help bring new cancer treatments to patients."

Olson joins PICI from the American Cancer Society, where she most recently served as Executive Vice President, West Region. In that role, she provided strategic leadership for the organization's fundraising operations and oversaw a $250 million combined capital campaign portfolio. Under her leadership, regional recurring revenue grew from $44 million to $85 million over three years, representing 25% year-over-year growth for three consecutive years. She also led efforts to develop strategic partnerships, secure transformational gifts, and strengthen donor engagement.

Before joining the American Cancer Society, Olson spent more than a decade with the American Heart Association, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Field Development. There, she led a $60 million operation across premier West Coast markets while overseeing high-performing development, operations, and marketing teams. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership positions with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and worked in executive brand communications and management with organizations including Chase Manhattan Bank, J. Walter Thompson USA, and Foote, Cone & Belding.

"I am honored to join the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at such an important moment in the fight against cancer," said Olson. "PICI's collaborative approach and commitment to translating breakthrough science into meaningful advances for patients are incredibly compelling. I look forward to working alongside PICI's leadership, scientists, and visionary donors to build the partnerships and philanthropic support that will help turn the promise of cancer immunotherapy into cures for patients around the world."

About the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI)



The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization driving the next generation of cancer treatment by accelerating the development of breakthrough immune therapies to turn all cancers into curable diseases. Founded in 2016 through the vision of Sean Parker, PICI unites the nation's top cancer centers into a collaborative consortium that fuels high-risk, high-reward science with shared goals, data, and infrastructure. Unlike traditional research models, PICI goes beyond discovery by actively advancing promising innovations through clinical testing, company formation and incubation, and commercialization. PICI has supported more than 1,000 investigators across its network and has a portfolio that includes 17 biotech ventures with over $4B raised in capital. PICI is uniquely positioned to close the gap between scientific discovery and patient access. By integrating scientific excellence with entrepreneurial execution, PICI is reimagining how cures are made, and accelerating their path to the people who need them most. | Learn more about PICI: www.parkerici.org

Media Contact:



Kate Kaminsky



AOx3 on behalf of Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy



(475) 213-3198



Comms@parkerici.org

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SOURCE Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy