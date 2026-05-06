Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Announces Appointment of Aimee Johnson as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Zillow and Starbucks marketing leader joins PICI to build the brand and broaden support for its vision to turn all cancers into curable diseases

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) today announced the appointment of Aimee Johnson as Chief Marketing Officer. Johnson brings more than 30 years of experience across technology, retail, consumer packaged goods, and financial services, with a history of building brands, scaling digital engagement, and translating complex innovation into compelling consumer and stakeholder narratives.

In this role, Johnson will lead PICI's brand, marketing, and digital strategy as the organization enters its next phase of growth. She will focus on elevating awareness of PICI's mission and scientific leadership, expanding engagement with donors, partners, researchers, and other key audiences, and helping more people understand the role collaborative science can play in accelerating new cancer treatments.

"Aimee brings an exceptional track record of marketing iconic brands and connecting innovation to real-world impact," said Dr. Karen R. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, CEO of PICI. "Her experience leading high-performing marketing organizations, combined with her ability to translate complex ideas into compelling narratives, will be instrumental as we grow our visibility and advance our mission to develop and increase access to breakthrough cancer therapies. We are thrilled to welcome her to the leadership team at this pivotal moment for cancer immunotherapy."

Johnson most recently was Chief Marketing Officer at Zillow Group, where she led B2B and B2C teams across brand, creative, product marketing, performance marketing, and consumer insights. Prior to Zillow, she spent nearly 15 years at Starbucks in senior leadership roles, where she helped pioneer Mobile Order & Pay, personalization, and the growth of Starbucks Rewards. She also served as Vice President of Beverage, leading the company's beverage portfolio. Earlier in her career, Aimee held marketing leadership roles at Campbell Soup Company and began her career at Sallie Mae, where she moved from customer service into systems programming.

"PICI is doing some of the most important work in cancer immunotherapy, and I'm honored to help tell that story," said Johnson. "We help bridge the gap between a breakthrough in the lab and a treatment a patient can actually receive — by funding bold science, uniting the top cancer researchers and institutions to share data, and developing companies that bring medicines to patients more quickly through clinical trials. That's what it takes to make cures real, and I'm excited to bring more donors, partners, and communities into that critical work."

About the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI)



The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization driving the next generation of cancer treatment by accelerating the development of breakthrough immune therapies to turn all cancers into curable diseases. Founded in 2016 through the vision of Sean Parker, PICI unites the nation's top cancer centers into a collaborative consortium that fuels high-risk, high-reward science with shared goals, data, and infrastructure. Unlike traditional research models, PICI goes beyond discovery by actively advancing promising innovations through clinical testing, company formation and incubation, and commercialization. PICI has supported more than 1,000 investigators across its network and has a portfolio that includes 17 biotech ventures with over $4B raised in capital. PICI is uniquely positioned to close the gap between scientific discovery and patient access. By integrating scientific excellence with entrepreneurial execution, PICI is reimagining how cures are made, and accelerating their path to the people who need them most. | Learn more about PICI: www.parkerici.org

Media Contact:



Kate Kaminsky



Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy



(475) 213-3198



press@parkerici.org

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SOURCE Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy