Paragonix Celebrates 100th Kidney Transplant Case with FDA-Cleared KidneyVault™ System

Tennessee Donor Services utilizes Paragonix KidneyVault™ Renal Perfusion System in milestone case.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragonix Technologies, a leader in organ transplant technologies and services, today announced the successful completion of its hundredth case using the FDA-cleared KidneyVault™ Portable Renal Perfusion System. This milestone was achieved with the support of Tennessee Donor Services (TDS), an Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) that serves more than 6 million people across Tennessee and Virginia.

In recent years, the transplantation industry has removed geographic barriers to ensure organs may reach those in greatest need, meaning organs now travel farther and remain outside the body longer. For kidney transport, the gold standard of preservation is hypothermic machine perfusion - a clinically accepted therapy that continuously pumps a specialized solution through the organ. The KidneyVault System is the first hypothermic machine perfusion device specifically designed to maximize mobility. The device offers a comprehensive, portable solution from end-to-end, allowing transplant teams to continuously perfuse the kidney and monitor key perfusion metrics in real-time through a mobile-friendly, data-driven dashboard.

The innovative system was first used shortly after achieving FDA clearance in late 2024 and has been rapidly adopted by likeminded organizations across the nation ever since. Now, over 12 OPOs stock the device, and 100 donor kidneys have been placed in a KidneyVault for transplant. This rapid adoption reflects a broader shift in the field — one that embraces new technology to meet the evolving demands of organ recovery and allocation.

“Tennessee Donor Services’ mission is to save and improve lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation, and we’re proud of our teams who embrace innovation to save as many lives as possible. It’s exciting to partner with Paragonix to be an early adopter of the KidneyVault, a technology that will help more people get their lifesaving transplant, and work alongside their teams to make donation and transplant possible,” said Jill Grandas, CEO of Tennessee Donor Services.

Leading OPOs like Tennessee Donor Services are leveraging the KidneyVault System to expand access to the limited supply of donor organs and improve post-transplant outcomes. As of April 2025, nearly 90,700 people are on the kidney transplant waiting list in the U.S., representing 86% of the national transplant list. In 2024, 27,761 kidney transplants were performed, highlighting the urgent need for innovative solutions to address the organ shortage.

"This hundredth KidneyVault case is a significant milestone for Paragonix and underscores our company’s commitment to enhancing the future of organ transplantation," said Dr. Lisa Anderson, President of Paragonix Technologies. “We are proud to offer advanced preservation technologies across all solid organ transplants, and our ability to provide a truly portable renal perfusion system aligns with our mission to provide ‘Every Possible Advantage’ to those waiting for lifesaving transplants.”

About Tennessee Donor Services

An Extraordinary Commitment to Science, Health, and Hope

Tennessee Donor Services is a non-profit, organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving and improving lives by connecting organ and tissue donations to the patients who need them. TDS serves more than six million people in Tennessee and Virginia.

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies is a leading developer, manufacturer, and service provider in the organ transplant industry, establishing a novel approach to organ preservation.

A Getinge company, Paragonix Technologies provides Advanced Organ Preservation (“AOP”) devices that safeguard donor organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our FDA-cleared and CE-marked devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques that allow unprecedented physical and thermal protection to the organ during transit. All Paragonix AOP devices are natively integrated with our novel digital app, delivering real-time organ tracking data and monitoring logistics for transplant teams seeking a secure and centralized solution. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com.

