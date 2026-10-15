Paradigm Clinical Research Expands into Nevada with New Las Vegas Clinical Trial Site

SAN DIEGO - October 15, 2026 — Paradigm Clinical Research, Inc., a clinical research site organization, announced today the opening of a new clinical trial site in Las Vegas, marking the company’s ninth site location and expanding its geographic reach into one of the West’s largest and most diverse communities.

The Paradigm research site is located at 3900 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 170, within HEALOR, a physician-led medical practice founded by Raj Singh, MD. Dr. Singh, a double board-certified internal medicine physician and nephrologist, will serve as Principal Investigator at the new location. The site will support clinical studies across renal, cardiometabolic, gastrointestinal, vaccines and infectious disease, and other internal medicine indications.

Dr. Singh brings extensive clinical research experience to Paradigm, having served as Principal Investigator in more than 30 multinational clinical trials. His research experience includes phase I–III studies across vaccines, respiratory infectious disease, diabetes, diabetic nephropathy, gout and chronic kidney disease. In addition to his research work, Dr. Singh is the founder and CEO of HEALOR and serves as an Assistant Professor at the UNLV School of Medicine.

“My patients and my practice will always be at the center of what I do, and I also believe physicians have an important role to play in helping move medicine forward. Paradigm’s operating model gives me the research team, systems and infrastructure to do both well,” said Raj Singh, MD. “I can stay focused on caring for my patients and serving our community while continuing to participate in clinical research that may lead to new and improved therapies. That creates a real win-win—for the practice, for research and, most importantly, for patients.”

According to current U.S. Census Bureau data, Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, is 33.4% Hispanic or Latino, 14.4% Black and 12.5% Asian, providing access to communities that have historically been underrepresented in clinical research. (1)

“Las Vegas is a strong fit for Paradigm’s continued growth, given the diversity of the community and the opportunity to expand our research presence into Nevada,” said Kurt Mussina, Paradigm’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re also entering the market with an experienced investigator who knows this community well. Dr. Singh’s clinical expertise, research experience and established patient relationships give us a strong foundation to grow clinical research in Nevada in a way that is meaningful for patients and for the studies we support.”

About Paradigm Clinical Research

Paradigm Clinical Research is a clinical research site organization renowned for its trusted client relationships and exceptional patient experience, supporting phase I–IV programs across a broad range of therapeutic areas in adult and pediatric populations. The company operates wholly owned clinical trial sites with centralized governance and infrastructure and collaborates with 45+ board-certified principal investigators embedded in communities, providing access to diverse and specialty patient populations for sponsors and CRO partners. Additional information is available at www.paradigm-research.com.

Contact:

BD@paradigm-research.com

(1) U.S. Census Bureau, QuickFacts: Clark County, Nevada, 2020–2024 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates. Census.gov