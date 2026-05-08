Parabilis Medicines Appoints Biopharmaceutical Finance Leader Alan M. Sebulsky to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parabilis Medicines, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to creating extraordinary medicines using its Helicon™ peptide platform to drug historically undruggable targets, today announced the appointment of Alan M. Sebulsky to its Board of Directors.

“We are very pleased to welcome Alan to the Parabilis Board of Directors,” said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, CEO and President of Parabilis Medicines. “Alan brings a rare perspective developed over decades as both a leading biopharmaceutical equity analyst and a seasoned public markets investor. He has deep experience evaluating scientific opportunities, capital allocation, portfolio strategy and the drivers of durable company value.”

Mr. Sebulsky’s career spans more than four decades in the biopharmaceutical industry, with deep experience in public company investment, financial strategy, portfolio evaluation and growth, and board leadership. He most recently served as Partner and Portfolio Manager at Adage Capital Management, where he led a team overseeing a diversified biopharmaceutical portfolio with over $2 billion in assets. Prior to this, he founded Apothecary Capital, an asset management firm focused on investments across the healthcare and biopharmaceutical sectors.

Mr. Sebulsky previously served on the Boards of Directors and Audit Committees for both Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Arrow International, two publicly traded healthcare companies, and on the boards of three private healthcare companies in which Apothecary Capital invested. In these roles, he worked closely with company leadership to advance portfolio, commercial and business strategy. He holds an M.S. in finance and a B.B.A. in finance and economics from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

About Parabilis Medicines

Parabilis Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating extraordinary medicines that unlock high-impact protein targets long-considered undruggable. Leveraging over a decade of proprietary data, laboratory innovations, and AI- and physics-based algorithms, the company has developed a new class of stabilized, cell-penetrant alpha-helical peptides – Helicons™ – capable of modulating intracellular proteins that are inaccessible to traditional drug modalities.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Parabilis is advancing a focused pipeline of therapies across both rare and common cancers. Its lead candidate, zolucatetide (previously known as FOG-001), is the first direct inhibitor of the interaction between β-catenin and the T-cell factor (TCF) family of transcription factors, implicated in colorectal cancer, desmoid tumors, and a range of other Wnt/β-catenin-driven tumors. Parabilis is also advancing investigational degraders of ERG and allosteric ARON for the treatment of prostate cancer, as well as other preclinical programs.

Learn more about how the company is advancing a new generation of precision cancer medicines with the potential to meaningfully alter the trajectory of disease for patients in need: www.parabilismed.com.

Media Contact for Parabilis

Ten Bridge Communications

Lauren Crociati

lcrociati@tenbridgecommunications.com